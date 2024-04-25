My Hero Academia Chapter 421 Spoilers Out: UA Class 1-A Is Here; Everything You Need To Know

After a brief hiatus, My Hero Academia will finally be resuming this weekend, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter. As the series heads towards its climax, concern mounts for Class 1-A students confronting All For One in Deku's absence. Characters like Momo Yaoyorozu and Hanta Sero have taken on significant roles in this critical moment, leaving fans anxious for their well-being as they face off against this daunting adversary.

Fortunately, for those unable to wait, spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 421 have surfaced online, promising answers to burning questions. Here are all the spoilers we have gathered.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Chapter 421: Class 1-A VS All For One – The Final Battle Begins; Release Date And More Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

My Hero Academia Chapter 421 Spoilers: We Are Here

According to the My Hero Academia Chapter 421 spoilers online, the battlefield becomes crowded with the arrival of numerous heroes, including Kirishima, Shoji, Koda, Ashido, Aoyama, Hagakure, Kaminari, Momo, Jirou, Mineta, and others. Each hero states their reasons for continuing the fight, expressing their determination and solidarity with a resounding "we are here," echoing the Symbol of Peace’s iconic line. The moment is punctuated by Mineta, who delivers this amidst a striking double-page spread, with My Hero Academia and No. 421 We Are Here emblazoned in English.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, All For One reflects on his own existence, acknowledging that he should have been destroyed along with Shigaraki. However, upon witnessing the shattering of Yoichi's vestige, All For One experienced a profound loss that dulled his ambitions and rendered him vulnerable to Deku's attacks. He admits that tragedies have the power to make people stronger, prompting him to activate various quirks that transform his arms into grotesque appendages resembling the Gun Devil from Chainsaw Man.

However, Sero challenges All For One's perspective, asserting that strength can also stem from consistent daily training rather than solely from experiencing tragedies. In the My Hero Academia Chapter 421 spoilers, he recounts the difficulties faced by a certain friend, alluding to the hardships endured by Todoroki. Just then, Endeavor and Shoto emerge from portals, launching a combined Flashfire Fist attack against All For One.

As the battle heats up, Mic rallies the heroes to press forward, declaring it to be their final mission of the day. Thirteen arrives riding on Hound Dog, utilizing her black hole quirk to pull All For One while other heroes attempt to attack him. Despite their efforts, AFO retaliates with overwhelming force, prompting Burnin' and other heroes to intervene, albeit unsuccessfully.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Manga Ending: Will It End Like Attack on Titan? Exploring Story Possibilities

Meanwhile, Deku pushes past his injuries and remains determined to contribute to the fight in the My Hero Academia Chapter 421 spoilers. Aizawa reveals that Eri's horn has only rewound his body to a few minutes before he lost his arms, leaving him still battered from the battle. Having lost One For All and the other users' quirks, Deku finds solace in the lingering embers of power within him, much like All Might during the Kamino incident.

Moved by his comrades' support, Deku dons the All Might shirt given to Aizawa by a civilian, symbolizing his resolve to continue fighting alongside his friends. Aoyama extends his hand to Deku, urging them to run together. Touched by the gesture, Deku recalls past moments of camaraderie and emotional support, strengthening his will.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia New Movie: Who Is Dark Might? All We Know About the new Villain of BNHA

Will My Hero Academia Manga End With Quirks Going Extinct? THIS Theory Says Otherwise

Advertisement

Advertisement

The My Hero Academia Chapter 421 spoilers conclude with civilians watching the battle from the shelter, expressing their admiration for the heroes' unity and determination. Eri, Kota, Gran Torino, and others offer words of encouragement to Deku as he charges into battle, the unwavering support of those who believe in him resounding where Deku could not see. The final page depicts Deku running towards All For One with the All Might shirt on.

For more updates and spoilers on the battle for justice against All For One in My Hero Academia, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.