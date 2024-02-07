Spy x Family Code White Movie: US Release Dates Out! Find The DEETS Here

The excitement among Spy x Family fans in the United States is palpable as Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll have officially announced the release dates for the highly anticipated Spy x Family Code: White movie.

After a successful run in Japan, American audiences will finally get to experience the thrilling adventures of Loid, Yor, and Anya on the big screen. Here are all the deets of the movie’s release.

Spy x Family Code White: US release date

Spy x Family fans in the US, after the long wait the Spy x Family Code: White movie is finally here! Set your sights on Friday, April 19, 2024, as this is when the espionage-based comedy hits theaters across North America. Whether you prefer to immerse yourself in the authentic voices of the original cast or enjoy a dubbed rendition, audiences will be able to choose between the two.

Following its premiere in Japan on December 22, 2023, Spy x Family Code: White has quickly became a sensation, appealing to the audiences with its adorable story and stunning animation. The movie, based on Tatsuya Endo's acclaimed manga series, marks the first big-screen outing for the Spy x Family franchise. Fans can expect an exhilarating experience as they dive into Spy x Family Code: White, a world filled with spies, assassins, and the complexities of family life.

The creative team behind the movie

Behind the scenes, a talented team of creators has worked tirelessly to bring Spy x Family Code: White to life. Tatsuya Endo, the mastermind behind the original manga series, has also lent his expertise to the film as the credited creator and supervisor of the original story.

The movie will be directed by Takashi Katagiri and produced by Wit Studio and CloverWorks, with an engaging script by Ichiro Okouchi. Shunsuke Aoki will be doing the key animations for the movie, while the storyboard and character design will be supervised by Kyoji Asani. Spy x Family Code: White is poised to entertain audiences with its comedic action and adorable characters.

Espionage and family drama: Code White plot

Spy x Family Code: White follows the adventures of Loid and Yor, a spy and an assassin respectively, who must navigate their dangerous professions while maintaining the facade of a perfect family. In the movie, Loid receives an order from his superiors to hand Operation Strix over to a new operative. In an attempt to prove his worth, he decides to try and help Anya win a Stella Star at school through the cooking competition.

They embark on a weekend getaway to go to the chosen dish’s homeland, though on their way Anya accidentally becomes ensnared in something dangerous. Loid's attempts to complete Operation Strix are jeopardized, putting not only their cover at risk but also the fate of world peace itself.

The countdown to April 19, 2024, has begun and anticipation continues to build for the arrival of Spy x Family Code: White. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of cinematic history as Spy x Family Code: White makes its long-awaited debut on the big screen.

