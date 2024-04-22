Solo Leveling Anime Ending Explained: Why Was It Controversial? Explained

Solo Leveling, a popular webtoon, ended after 179 chapters after three years. The story revolves around Sung Jinwoo, a weak Hunter who becomes the strongest in the world. He faces various challenges, including knights, orcs, and the Gods of his Universe. In the series' ending, Jinwoo faces Antares, the Monarch of Destruction, with his powerful Shadow Army.

While some fans found the final battle satisfying, others felt conflicted. The series' popularity has led to many fans questioning the ending, indicating the controversy surrounding the series' conclusion. The series's popularity and the ongoing debate among fans highlight the complexity of the series' conclusion.

The final battle against antares was epic but left fans conflicted

Fans criticized Solo Leveling's ending for its final battle against Monarch of Destruction, Antares. Jinwoo used Kamish's rune stone, Dragon's Fear, to temporarily render Antares' dragon army powerless, forcing him to a deserted island in Japan alone. Despite the epic start, fans found the battle to be a significant criticism.

The battle escalated into a Monarch versus Monarch, shadow army versus dragon army. Jinwoo managed to hold his own, but Antares forced him into a corner and offered to spare Korea and disappear if they worked together to destroy the Rulers. Jinwoo saw through his lies and knew Antares would kill him if given the chance. As Jinwoo's dagger couldn't penetrate his armor, he decided to create his own armor out of darkness and shadows.

The final fight between Jinwoo and Antares featured flashes of Ashborn and Jinwoo's past self, with the same dagger used by his father. Despite the best artwork in the webtoon, the Rulers arrived late and killed Antares with a single attack, rendering Jinwoo's efforts pointless and a major criticism of Solo Leveling's ending.

The use of time travel didn't provide closure

Another major reason why fans have been split on the Solo Leveling ending is Jinwoo's decision to use the Cup of Reincarnation. Despite the Rulers' gratitude for Jinwoo's heroics, Jinwoo was not satisfied. He lost his father, Adam, and his sister, Jinah, to the Monarchs, and the trauma he experienced from being attacked by Magic Beasts at school. These losses and the impact of the war on his family significantly impacted Jinwoo's character.

Jinwoo decides to go back in time to save everyone and prevent the Gates from opening. The Cup of Reincarnation brings back the Monarchs who died, including Antares, keeping their memories intact. Jinwoo shuts himself in the dimension gap with the remaining shadows, preventing newer Shadow Soldiers like Iron and Greed from fighting alongside him. The Solo Leveling ending activates the Cup, allowing Jinwoo to return to his school days.

The reason this entire sequence of events was so controversial for fans was that it seemed like a contrived way of allowing Jinwoo to set everything right and perfect in the end. The series was criticized for its shallow characters and lack of personal conflict.

However, as a power fantasy series, Jinwoo's Godlike powers were always written in the cards, making the events without consequence. This criticism highlights the series's overall criticism of shallow characters and the series's overall appeal.

Solo Leveling manga ending is disappointing as it doesn't provide detailed details about the battle between Jinwoo and Antares. While the previous chapters had an epic fight, a second fight would feel redundant, and it's unlikely that the Rulers would step in again to make the battle more spectacular.

The ending saw Jinwoo questioning his purpose

Norma Selner's prophecy and the Ruler's destruction of Jinwoo's power had an interesting effect on Jinwoo himself. Although he was angry at the Rulers, he began to question his existence: with his job now done, was he even needed anymore? He went so far as to compare his own great power to that of a Nuclear weapon, with the potential to destroy the entire world if used without restraint.

What's more, the Cup of Reincarnation not only turned back time, but it also erased Jinwoo from everyone's memories. Nobody would ever remember the sacrifices he made to save the world. All the friends and allies he made as a world-famous Hunter would no longer remember who he was. It's a little bittersweet to see Jinwoo reunite with his family and have a very brief respite.

When he confessed that it felt like he had a nightmare, there was a hint of yearning in his voice because, as strong as Jinwoo is, all he wanted was to be a normal kid. There was a sense of vulnerability in Jinwoo's monologue as he seemed to plead with himself that putting off the battle with the Monarchs for a little while longer wouldn't hurt anyone.

Throughout Solo Leveling, Jinwoo leveled up and got stronger because he had a purpose, which was to protect everyone. With the conflict finally over, he had to find a balance between his overwhelming power and having the humbleness not to use that power for the wrong reasons.

However, maybe Jinwoo didn't need a grand, heroic reason for having power and maybe the reason could be as simple as wanting to live with and protect those he loved.

Despite the controversial ending of Solo Leveling, it wasn't all bad. The series ultimately ended with Jinwoo being the strongest and starting his own family. It was a happy ending, even if there were some plot holes and inconsistencies.

