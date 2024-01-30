Murim Login Chapter 185: What To Expect Next? All We Know So Far

Murim Login is a gripping 2020 manhwa originally published on KakaoPage and Kakao Webtoon. It has managed to entertain fans with its fascinating and entertaining plot. The story takes place in a time where hunters flourish by battling monsters that come out of Gates. Our main character, Jin Tae-Kyung, who is a low-ranking hunter, stumbles upon a virtual reality game that immerses him in a world filled with Martial Arts.

Fans of Murim Login are buzzing with excitement over Chapter 185! They can't wait to dive into the thrilling twists and turns that await them in this interesting tale. Get ready for an epic adventure as we explore what's coming up next in Murim Login, along with a quick recap of the previous chapter.

Murim Login Chapter 185: What to expect?

As fans anxiously await the release of Murim Login Chapter 185, speculation runs high about the possible developments in the Murim and Hunter universe. With the mysterious message from King Dharma revealing Tae-Kyung as the ‘morning star,’ perhaps we will see a larger face-off between the Demonic Cult and our protagonist in the upcoming episode. Will he embrace this newfound role, and how will it shape the course of Murim?

The lengthy discussions and mentions of Grandmaster Jeok’s awakening may be setting a precedent, and we may well see the old man wake up in the next few chapters. Murim Login Chapter 185 should also give us updates on Tae-Kyung’s life as a hunter, seeing as he has logged off after such a long time.

Murim Login Chapter 184 Recap

In Murim Login Chapter 184, Jin Tae-Kyung found himself entangled in the complex web of Murim politics. The previous chapter unveiled Hyuk Mujin as the golden-masked gambler, prompting Jin Tae-Kyung to take matters into his own hands. The tension dropped when Jong Richu appeared, after which he lead Jin Tae-Kyung to the pavilion.

Jong Richu expressed gratitude for Tae-Kyung's assistance to Cheong Pung, revealing that the latter considered him a saviour. Tae-Kyung realized Richu had no idea about the specifics of the interaction with Cheong Pung and decided not to correct him. Jong Richu also expressed concern for Grandmaster Jeok's health, leading Tae-Kyung to state that the physician from Luoyang they’d seen earlier was a fraud, though Richu refuted this.

The cryptic message from King Dharma was also discussed, designating Jin Tae-Kyung as the "morning star" destined to dispel the darkness. The chapter concluded with Jin Tae-Kyung retiring to the Grandmaster’s room, contemplating the mysterious organization, the Dark Heaven, and its connection to the demon cult. The emergence of a peculiar spell hinted at a darker force at play, leaving readers eager for further exploration. Here, he logs out.

Murim Login Chapter 185 holds the potential to provide answers to lingering questions while introducing new challenges for Jin Tae-Kyung.

