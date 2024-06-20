My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8: Todoroki Brothers to Face Off; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Deku has manages to shake off Toga and now heads towards the Sky Coffin, all while Shoto faces the Todoroki family’s dark history as he faces off against Dabi. With the final battle in full swing and all heroes mobilized to fight off this immense threat, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 promises to be as exciting as the last. Don’t miss the episode as it drops and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 will debut on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, as officially announced on the anime’s website. Please adjust for your local time zone. In Japan, viewers can watch the latest episode on networks like Nippon TV and its affiliates. Internationally, Episode 8 will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot of My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 will be titled Two Flashfires. The episode will likely entail a detailed backstory of Toya Todoroki, who was presumed dead after being consumed by his own flames eleven years ago. The episode will also reveal how he survived said accident, and eventually came to be know as Dabi.

As Dabi unleashes his overwhelming blue flames, Shoto will likely confront him with a new technique. Given the episode’s title, the two Todorokis will likely go against each other with their own versions of the Flashfire Fist technique of Endeavor. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 should also give us an update on the ongoing battle in the Coffin in the Sky.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 recap

Titled Inflation, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 begins with a recap of the heroes' plan to separate and confront the core villains. Shigaraki is to be contained and fought within the Coffin in the Sky, with Midoriya at the center.

Meanwhile, All For One is targeted by Endeavor’s team, Dabi is faced by those who can withstand extreme temperatures such as Todoroki and Endeavor’s sidekicks, and Himiko Toga is isolated on Okuto Island with Uraraka, Tsuyu, and others experienced in battling her.

The scene then transitions to the Coffin in the Sky where Shigaraki reveals that his latest abilities are not from a new Quirk but his body's physical evolution though the Quirk Singularity. As the heroes strategize on combating Shigaraki, Midoriya contacts Eraser Head for a Warp Gate in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7.

However, Eraser Head informs him that Monoma can’t copy more than one Quirk at a time. Opening a Warp Gate for Midoriya would leave Shigaraki free to use his Decay Quirk uncontested. Thus, Eraser Head advises Midoriya to find his way back independently.

On Okuto Island, the hero team splits its efforts between fighting Nomus and dealing with Himiko Toga. Toga confronts Midoriya, confessing her love and desire to become him. When Midoriya responds with an answer she doesn’t like, Toga realizes that Midoriya is fundamentally different from her in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7.

She decides they were people like her parents, before attacking them with full force. Midoriya struggles because One For All’s Danger Sense doesn’t activate against Toga, who genuinely believes she’s showing affection. Uraraka and Tsuyu intervene, with Uraraka getting stabbed in the shoulder. Their encouragement allows Midoriya to fly towards the Coffin in the Sky.

As he travels, he considers using the meta power of the second One For All user, Kudo. Kudo appears and warns that his power, Gearshift, has evolved uniquely due to One For All's stockpiling effect and should be used only as a last resort in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7.

Meanwhile, in Kamino, Dabi continues his fiery rampage. Shoto Todoroki and the Flaming Sidekickers confront him, and Shoto asks him why he didn’t return to the family if he survived. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 concludes as Dabi begins to tell him about himself as his body’s condition gets worse.

