My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7: Will Deku Be Able To Return To Get Past Toga? Release Date And More

As the final begins, Deku finds himself in a crisis as he is transported elsewhere, messing up the plan. Coming face-to-face with Toga Himiko, Deku must now find a way back to the main battlefield, and fans excitedly await My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 to find out what happens next. Don’t miss the episode as it drops, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, streaming details, and more.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 is set to premiere on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, as confirmed by the anime’s website. Please note that the release time might differ according to your time zone.

For Japanese viewers, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 will air on local networks like Nippon TV and its affiliated channels. International audiences can stream the episode on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot of My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 will be titled Inflation, and fans can anticipate a continuation of the battle between Bakugo, Mirko, and their team against Shigaraki. Even with Monoma using Aizawa’s Erasure to cancel Shigaraki’s Quirks from outside the barrier, Shigaraki’s inherent power remains, evident when he manifested the masses of flesh to catch Mirko by surprise.

Meanwhile, Deku faces a tough challenge against Toga, whose feelings towards him end up nullifying his Danger Sense. To rejoin the battle at UA, Deku must overcome Toga in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7, and fans can expect Ochaco and Tsuyu to aid him.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 recap

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 is titled Division and opens with a flashback to All Might's visit to the students' dorm to discuss the strategy for the second final battle. He explains that locating All For One (AFO) is highly improbable despite their efforts.

Detective Tsukauchi reassures the students that Aizawa's plan to lure AFO using Aoyama is essential. The students are relieved to learn of Aoyama's cooperation. All Might reveals they have discovered AFO’s ability to detect lies through a person's voice and found a way to bypass this using Shinso's quirk.

Shinso joins the scene and explains that his quirk development training now allows him to make controlled people speak. The students cheer him on in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6, and Principal Nezu explains that Shinso has special permission to join the battle despite not having a provisional license.

Tokoyami expresses concern about the villains discovering their gathering, but All Might reassures him that another key person will ensure the plan's success. The scene then shifts to Central Hospital, where Vlad King and Aizawa inform Monoma that he must copy and master Kurogiri’s quirk for the final war.

Aizawa mentions his quirk's diminished utility after losing an eye. Monoma reflects on his past and agrees to help, determined to prove himself a hero. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 moves to the final war, where Monoma opens portals with Kurogiri's quirk, teleporting the heroes. All Might leads the operation, aware that AFO aims to end everything with One For All within reach.

The heroes and villains clash, with Dabi confronting Endeavor, only for Shoto to intervene. Class 1-A students emerge from the portals as All Might activates the Troy system, trapping villains in cages. As AFO decodes their plan, Monoma opens more portals, pushing the villains into the cages while they try to break free.

Deku is unexpectedly pulled into one of the portals, separating him from Bakugo and the others in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6. Fat Gum protects Aoyama while Monoma reunites with Aizawa. All Might initiates phase two of the battle after successfully splitting the villains. AFO confronts Endeavor and Hawks at the Gunga Villa Site.

In Kamino Ward, Dabi faces off against Shoto, while Shigaraki confronts Bakugo, Jeanist, Mirko, and others in the floating castle above UA High. Bakugo informs Jeanist that Deku has been pulled into another portal. On Okuto Island, Toga is the one who separated Deku. Tsuyu and Uraraka are surprised to see Deku there.

Amajiki emphasizes Deku's importance, and Nejire suggests informing everyone about the development. However, Mirko urges them to prepare to confront Shigaraki in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6, calling him the ‘deadliest villain in human history.’ Shigaraki activates decay but is elevated into the air by the ground, colliding with the electromagnetic barrier and getting electrocuted.

Jeanist restrains him briefly, but Shigaraki breaks free. The decayed floor is reconstructed as Jeanist explains The Coffin in the Sky, a fortress designed to counter Shigaraki, maintained by Cementoss, Power Loader, Hatsume, and support-course students with Momo, while Kaminari and others power it.

Bakugo and the heroes engage Shigaraki, whose shockwave attack fails due to Monoma using Aizawa’s Erasure quirk. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 concludes with Mirko confronting Shigaraki, who uses a new attack, rapidly multiplying his arm and striking Mirko as he expresses his disappointment in Aizawa.

For more details on the final battle against All For One in My Hero Academia Season 7, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.