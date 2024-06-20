My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8: Shoto To Reveal His Ultimate Move; Spoilers From The Manga

Shoto and Toya Todoroki have begun their ultimate hero-villain showdown as they face off in the Kamino Ward. As the origins of the villain Dabi are revealed, Shoto has to face the weight of the Todoroki family’s sins as his brother aims to burn everything Endeavor holds dear. Keep reading to find out what happens next in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8, from the spoilers we’ve gleaned from the manga.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8: Todoroki Brothers to Face Off; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 spoilers

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 will be titled Two Flashfires. Given that the episodes usually cover about three chapters the manga each, the upcoming episode will likely cover Chapters 350 to 353. The episode will likely open with a detailed flashback of the complex history of Toya Todoroki, now known as Dabi.

At the police station, Doctor Kyudai Garaki will converse with Gori about Dabi’s past, hinting at the culmination of long-laid plans involving ‘twisted raw material’ born into the world to become vessels. The scene will then shift to eleven years ago on Sekoto Peak, where Toya is engulfed in flames.

In a desperate attempt to survive, Toya jumps into a lake to extinguish the fire, driven by the thought of proving himself to his father, Endeavor. Presently, Kyudai reflects on Toya's inherent flaws and refers to him as “the boy born with everything” in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8. In the past, Toya's charred body is discovered by All For One.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia: Dabi's Back Story Explained In Anime; Deets Inside

Toya awakens in a strange nursery, confused by the changes in his voice and the fact that he has been comatose for three years. Overseers inform him that he now belongs to their ‘family.’ Desperate to return to his real family and apologize for his past actions, Toya is disheartened by a voice on a monitor that explains the extensive regenerative procedures performed on him.

Even with his damaged organs and dulled senses, Toya retains his resolve and refuses to be molded by anyone else. Back in the present, Kyudai explains to the officer that despite All For One's efforts, they couldn't control Toya’s obsession with his father in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8.

Originally meant to serve as a spare vessel for the Demon King, Toya’s hatred fueled his survival. To Kyudai, he was no more than a failed experiment. After letting the boy go, Kyudai recounts how Giran unexpectedly brought Toya back to them, still alive, years later. This tenacity and irrepressible grudge that the boy had against Endeavor kept Toya alive.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4 And My Hero Academia Are Two Superhero Features You Need To Watch Right Now; Here's Why

In Kamino Ward, Dabi, engulfed in flames, recounts to Shoto how he returned home, only to find himself further alienated by his family. The image of his altar coupled with Endeavor’s continued abuse towards Shoto made him realize he was nothing more than a failure to his father in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8.

He tells Shoto that that day, Toya died, and Dabi was born. He was driven by hatred and a desire to surpass his limits. Dabi then says he would burn up everything that man held close to his heart, and Shoto resolves to stop him. At the police station, Kyudai explains that even the Demon King had no use for a blazing flame that rushes towards its death.

Dabi’s body burns up as he unleashes Flashfire Fist: Hell Spider, a devastating attack modeled after Endeavor's ultimate move. Shoto, protected by Burnin, Kido, and Onima, counters Dabi’s assault. Dabi attempts to belittle him in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8, calling Shoto “the boy born with everything” but can’t make use of his power.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Enters Dabi's Origin Storyline; All You Need To Know About It

Shoto is then hit by Dabi’s Jet Burn attack, launching him into a building. Shoto manages to neutralize the flames, and thinks about his training and determination to face Dabi, despite Endeavor’s initial reservations about their team placement. Shoto had told his father that each hero has a role to play in defeating the villains.

In the present, he declares that he will no longer let Dabi harm innocent lives who are unrelated to his downfall. He unleashes his new technique, Flashfire Fist: Phosphor (a combination of his fire and ice abilities) in a powerful attack aimed directly at Dabi. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 cuts to Heights Alliance.

The Class 1-A boys discuss their concerns for Shoto and his decision to face Dabi. Shoto reveals his Flashfire Fist: Phosphor technique, explaining its dual-element nature, and expresses confidence in his ability to handle Dabi. He thanks Midoriya for helping him realize that the power was his.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Manga Might Introduce New Villian Before Finale? Here's HOW

Back in the present, Shoto engages Dabi with an Icebound Crash - Coldflame's Pale Blade, sending him flying. Dabi realizes in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 that Shoto’s Quirk makes him the perfect counter to Dabi’s flames. He then neutralizes Shoto’s technique as he declares that despite sharing blood, they were nothing alike.

Advertisement

Dabi uses his burnt body to ignite massive volcanic eruptions, though the Flaming Sidekickers save Shoto from the flames. As the battlefield erupts in flames, Shoto recalls the support of his friends and classmates, who have always been by his side. Summoning all his strength and asking his brother to stop, Shoto launches his ultimate move, Great Glacial Aegir.

A massive wave of cold fire strikes Dabi directly, freezing the inferno across Kamino. A short glimpse of Toya and Shoto as children will be seen, both in tears. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 concludes with Shoto holding the seemingly unconscious Dabi amid a battlefield encased in ice.

For more spoilers like this and updates on My Hero Academia Season 7, stick with us here on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 Anime Compared to Manga