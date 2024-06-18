My Hero Academia Enters Dabi's Origin Storyline; All You Need To Know About It

Season 7 of My Hero Academia has set up the final battles between heroes and villains, with Dabi revealing his true origin story in a fight with Shoto Todoroki. The heroes plan to separate key villains for each battle, with Shoto taking responsibility for defeating his brother. The final fights against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One are set to occur, with the heroes aiming to separate the villains from each other.

Dabi is one of the main antagonists in the My Hero Academia manga and anime series. He is the eldest son of the Pro Hero Endeavor, driven insane due to his neglectful and selfish actions, and becomes a villain to enact revenge.

Dabi's origin story in My Hero Academia

Dabi's mysterious origin was revealed through Endeavor's ideas in My Hero Academia's past, but it was far from the entire story. Dabi surprised Endeavor by revealing he was the long-dead Toya Todoroki. The newest episode of My Hero Academia ends with Dabi preparing for his final confrontation with his brother and revealing how he became "Dabi" in the first place.

In My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 7, the heroes and villains are separated in battles for the final war. Deku is mixed with Toga, Katsuki Bakugo fights Shigaraki, Shoto leads the charge against Dabi, and Endeavor focuses on All For One. Dabi initially feels frustrated about not facing his father, but it seems to offer a new opportunity for him to confront his mistakes.

Advertisement

Dabi, charred beyond the anime's depiction, lectures Shoto about the war being a war of everyone's ideals, with the superhero world falling apart due to boiling emotions. The two brothers are trapped in the center of this chaos, as their feelings and actions contribute to the conflux of emotions and the collapse of the superhero world.

But even with all of that, Dabi reveals that he's still Shoto's brother and he still has some kind of semblance of feelings towards him. With Shoto wanting to know why he never came back home after surviving the fire that should have killed him, Dabi then reveals that he will explain his origin and how he became the villain Dabi. Soon revealing what's been driving him to this day, the Todoroki family has even more dirty laundry to air out.

Exploring Dabi's quirk

Dabi can generate flames exceeding 2000°C, making his fire appear blue. Despite being burned all over his body, he can still use his flame power with ease. Dabi's fighting style focuses on distance combat, using his flames to launch flamethrower attacks and defend against attacks by creating walls of flames.

Advertisement

His flame attack can be used on multiple opponents at once and is difficult to avoid if used to engulf a vicinity. Dabi's unique ability to fly and hover in the air allows him to move quickly and evade attacks while spurring flames back.

Dabi survived a fire-related injury as a child, despite the damage to his nervous system. His quirk allows him to resist ice base attacks, inherited from his mother, Rei. Dabi can copy moves from fellow fire quirk users, making them his own.

He mocks opponents, questioning their morals, and quickly identifies their weaknesses. His unstable nature causes him to rage in a fit of madness when pushed to his limits during battles. His ability to copy moves from fellow fire quirk users allows him to quickly pick up fire-based attacks.

Dabi's quirk is called Blueflame, mostly because he is able to emit powerful and catastrophic blue flames from his body at will. He has firm control over his quirk and can shoot flames over large distances no matter the position he is in.

Advertisement

It is said that his blue flames are stronger than Endeavor's and are capable of growing and becoming even stronger based on his emotional state, this is seen during his fight with his brother Shoto during the Paranormal Liberation War. One of his weaknesses is however that he cannot use his flame for extremely long periods as it burns his body due to the high intensity of the flames.

Dabi possesses a unique skill called Flashfire Fist, a technique his father used to defeat opponents. Dabi enhances this by increasing its power, causing more damage. Another attack, Hell Spider, allows Dabi to shoot fire from his fingertips, but he uses it recklessly and more powerfully than his father.

In My Hero Academia, Dabi uses Jet Burn, a powerful attack that immobilizes opponents with its powerful flames. He manipulates the flames' form to achieve his desired level of damage. In episode 11, Dabi launches himself off Gigantomachia to deliver a powerful blow on his father, known as Prominence Burn.

This concentrated level of fire can disintegrate an opponent, but he is unable to deliver it on Endeavor due to Best Jeanist's interference. Jet Burn is one of Dabi's most fatal attacks.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia: The Origins Of All Might Explained