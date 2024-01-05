One Piece Chapter 1103: Full Spoilers OUT; release date, where to read, and more

The connection between Luffy and Kuma will be explored in the upcoming outing of One Piece. With One Piece Chapter 1103 in line with a release date for the week, here is what we know about the forthcoming plot from the spoilers. Read on.

One Piece Chapter 1103: Release date and where to read

The final release date of One Piece Chapter 1103 is two days from now. The chapter comes out on January 6, 2024. This chapter will be available to read on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next: Spoilers for Chapter 1103

The title of One Piece Chapter 1103 will be 'I'm Sorry, Daddy.' As per the translated spoilers on Reddit, this chapter started with a vibrant color spread as the Straw Hat crew and Yamato celebrated "The Year of the Dragon" in dragon-themed outfits. Bonney emerged from the "Nikyu Room" in her child form, apologizing to Vegapunk. He handed her Kuma's 10th birthday gift – a sapphire sun necklace.

Back in the present, Bonney unleashed her "Nika Mitaina Mirai" attack against Saturn, but it failed, weakening her. Saturn revealed he granted Bonney the "Toshi Toshi no Mi" power, allowing her to replicate Devil Fruit abilities. However, Bonney's transformations were limited by her knowledge of the truth. In despair, she doubted Nika's existence and apologized to Kuma.

Saturn, ready to kill her, faced a sudden interruption as Kuma arrived at Egghead Island. In a dramatic turn, Kuma shielded Bonney, preparing to confront Saturn with intense rage, leaving the chapter on a cliffhanger.

One Piece Chapter 1103: Previous chapter recap

The title of One Piece Chapter 1102 was 'Kuma's Life.' This chapter starts with Bonney beginning her pirate career to find her father, Kuma. As she sails with her crew, Kuma hears of Luffy, realizing he is Dragon's son. Kuma encounters the Straw Hats at Thriller Bark and later Sabaody, separating them for their safety.

It's revealed he believes Luffy will one day save the world. Kuma undergoes a memory removal operation by Vegapunk, creating a bubble of memories. Warned by Kuma, Vegapunk tells Bonney not to touch it; however, two years later, she does, and it vanishes. Bonney, seeking Kuma, faces Marines due to misunderstood reports. Meanwhile, Luffy's fame spreads, reaching Dragon and Jinbe. Kuma, observing Luffy's journey, recalls his daughter and decides to leave a mark on the world through Luffy.

In a poignant moment before losing his free will, Kuma requests Vegapunk to protect the Straw Hats' ship. As the memory bubble disappears, Bonney learns about Kuma's sacrifice, leaving her in tears. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

