Blue Lock Chapter 261: Kaiser’s Trauma And Past Revealed; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Following the heart-wrenching exploration of Michael Kaiser's harrowing backstory in the previous chapter, fans are buzzing with anticipation for what lies ahead.

Blue Lock Chapter 261: Release date and where to read

According to K Manga's official Twitter/X page, Blue Lock Chapter 261 is set to be released on May 15, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to May 14, 2024, at approximately 7:00 am EST / 5:00 pm CET / 4:00 am PST for most fans around the world.

Fans can visit Kodansha's K manga website to read Blue Lock Chapter 261, though it's important to note that the platform’s access is limited to the United States. The website offers 43 chapters for free chapters at the moment, which are updated weekly on Mondays.

Expected plot of Blue Lock Chapter 261

Blue Lock Chapter 261 will be titled Malice and will likely continue to explore Michael Kaiser's initiation into the world of football following Ray Dark's proposal to help him escape prison. While it's likely Kaiser accepted the deal, his lack of experience in football will pose a significant challenge despite his innate talent for strong kicking.

Fans can anticipate a detailed account of Kaiser's humble beginnings in football in Blue Lock Chapter 261, as well as how Kaiser discovered his natural talent and honed his skills, particularly focusing on the origin of his signature Kaiser Impact Point shot. Furthermore, the relationship between Kaiser and Ray Dark is expected to be explored further, especially if Dark becomes Kaiser's guardian.

Blue Lock Chapter 260 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 260, titled Piece of Trash, opens with a narration that serves as a backdrop to Kaiser's dismal upbringing with his father. In the very first page, his father is depicted choking Kaiser as a young boy. The narrator describes his life as an unplanned child to a stage director and a leading actress.

Kaiser's life took a dark turn when his mother abandoned him and left him in the care of his father, though the reason for this is unclear. She moves on to become a star actress, while his father ends up going down a path of alcoholism, gambling, and violence. Kaiser became a victim of his father's abuse, enduring physical and emotional torment on a regular basis.

Unfortunately, despite the constant mistreatment, Kaiser had nowhere else to turn and endured it with the hope of one day escaping his dire circumstances. His father's influence extended beyond mere abuse, as he forced Kaiser into stealing for survival, turning the young boy into a master thief.

One particularly disturbing incident depicted in Blue Lock Chapter 260 sees Kaiser not meet his father's demands for milk, inevitably leading to a threat to his life. His father had a low sense of self-worth and would reflect that onto Kaiser by dehumanizing him as well. He refused to use his name and would instead refer to him as a "worthless thing," further exacerbating Kaiser's suffering.

By his twelfth birthday, Kaiser has begun selling the things he stole without his father’s knowledge in hopes of one day saving enough to get away from his abuser. The narrator describes his ‘first act of defiance’ as using said money to buy himself something. In his environment devoid of love and support, Kaiser buys a football. The ball becomes his sanctuary, offering him a sense of companionship and refuge from his emotional pain. Despite the odds stacked against him, Kaiser persevered, secretly saving money to escape his father's clutches.

However, fate dealt Kaiser a cruel hand when he was wrongfully implicated in a robbery. His innocence was put aside as he faced the wrath of both law enforcement and his abusive father. Despite having found no evidence of his connection to the robbery, the father lashes out at him. When he attempts to destroy his football to check for more hidden money, Kaiser seemingly snaps and finally lashes out, using his beloved football as a weapon in Blue Lock Chapter 260.

Later, Kaiser finds himself in jail for this incident. Here, he is approached by Ray Dark from the World Football Association, a PIFA licensed agent. Blue Lock Chapter 260 concludes as Dark inquires whether Kaiser loved football, offering him a glimmer of hope that he would help him out of prison if he did.

For more details on Micheal Kaiser’s past in the Blue Lock manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

