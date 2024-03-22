One Piece Episode 1098: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The introduction of Vegapunk in the One Piece anime has been met with great enthusiasm, setting the stage for further exploration of his character in One Piece Episode 1098. After the previous episode revisited the aftermath of the Oharan Genocide, a pivotal event in the series' lore, anticipation is high as fans await the episode’s release. Keep reading for One Piece episode 1098’s release details, where to stream, the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode here.

One Piece Episode 1098: release date and streaming details

One Piece Episode 1098 is expected to premiere on Saturday, March 23, at about 6:00 PM PST / 9:00 PM ET / 2:00 AM GST. Keep in mind that the exact release times will vary depending on indivual time zones. Fans can watch it on Crunchyroll and Netflix via their apps, websites, or third-party platforms like Amazon Prime for Crunchyroll.

Expected plot for One Piece Episode 1098

One Piece Episode 1098 will likely adapt the last pages of One Piece Chapter 1067 up to Chapter 1068. The episode should begin on Momoiro Island, where Kuma has begun making his movements against the Revolutionary Army’s wishes. How this will affect the event on Egghead remains to be seen, however.

On the other hand, with CP0’s arrival on Egghead, One Piece Episode 1098 should also see Rob Lucci be properly introduced with his pigeon. Pythagoras (Punk-04) will likely greet them in an attempt to smooth things over. Without delving into the chapter in detail, we likely will not be able to tell if Punk-04 is the Straw Hat’s adversary or not.

One Piece Episode 1097 recap

One Piece Episode 1097 opens In One Piece Episode 1097, Shaka elaborates on his visit to Ohara, recounting how Vegapunk discovered giants salvaging books from the lake. Concerned, Vegapunk encountered Monkey D. Dragon, who revealed the giants' plan to transport the books to Elbaf to defy the World Government. Inspired, Vegapunk journeyed to Elbaf, where he absorbed suppressed knowledge from scholars. The incident catalyzed Dragon's formation of the Revolutionary Army, alongside Ivankov and Kuma. Shaka reveals Saul led the giants, the same person who saved Robin during the Buster Call.

Meanwhile, Luffy's group interrogates Vegapunk, who reveals his transformation due to consuming the Nomi Nomi no Mi. His brain, dubbed "Punk Records," resides in an egg-shaped structure above the island, linked to his body by an antenna. Vegapunk's personality is split among six satellites, each serving distinct functions.

Bonney ambushes Vegapunk, seeking retribution for her father. However, her attack backfires as insects swarm due to the beam saber's flaw. Vegapunk dismisses the saber as a failed invention. Vegapunk discloses Momonosuke's Devil Fruit, an artificial replication of Kaidou's Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu. Despite granting identical abilities, its pink color rendered it a failure.

Luffy inquires about the ancient robot, but Vegapunk clarifies it predates his inventions and attacked Mary Geoise two hundred years ago. Meanwhile, a masked assassin and a pigeon approach Egghead, intent on eliminating Vegapunk. They are from CP0.

