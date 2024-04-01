Oshi no Ko Chapter 145 Spoilers; Release Date, Where to Read & More

Oshi no Ko Chapter 145 has the spoilers out in the public domain. Here is what you can expect from the upcoming chapter of the manga. READ.

By Anushka Solanki
Published on Apr 01, 2024  |  11:43 PM IST |  328
Image Credit- Crunchyroll, Studio Doga Kobo
The spoilers of Oshi no Ko Chapter 145 have made their way to the internet. And to the surprise of the fans, the next outing will delve into the past storylines including Ruby. Without revealing much, here are the complete spoilers of the next chapter of the manga. 

Oshi No Ko Chapter 145 Spoilers

As per the spoilers, the title of Chapter 145 will be 'Children.' In this chapter, fans can expect to see the continuation of the conflict from the last outing. Here, Tsukuyomi's past will take center stage as she will play the role of young Ruby and Aqua. Moreover, we can hope to see Ruby questioning Tsukuyomi's portrayal, sparking memories of Sarina Tendouji. 

Tsukuyomi recalls witnessing Sarina's kindness and her eventual demise. Meanwhile, Aqua, Ruby, and Kana critique Tsukuyomi's acting prompting Tsukuyomi to reflect on her portrayal of Aqua and Ruby as inherently endearing. With these events, the chapter shall come to an end with a monologue from Tsukuyomi, expressing her sentiment towards the characters.

It will be interesting to see how these events conclude in the monologue from Tsukuyomi, expressing her sentiment towards the characters.

Chapter 144 Recap

The title of Oshi No Ko Chapter 144 was 'Fan of the Originals.' This chapter takes a look at Melt. Here, he acts as Gorou in a hospital scene. Ruby dislikes his performance, but Melt explains his dedication. He shows a sentimental pencil, changing Ruby's view. The next day, Tsukuyomi questions Ruby about Gorou, leading to a tense conversation about respect and upcoming performances.

Latest Articles