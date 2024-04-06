Oshi No Ko Chapter 146: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

The filming of 15 Year Lie is progressing smoothly, and has already seen the debut of the self–proclaimed god Tsukiyomi. With the next chapter set to have Aqua reimagine the scenes involving his father Hikaru Kamiki, Oshi No Ko Chapter 146 is sure to be another captivating chapter. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read, expected plot and a recap of the previous chapter.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 146: release date and where to read

Oshi no Ko Chapter 146 is scheduled for release on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. However, due to global time zone differences, readers across most countries worldwide will receive the manga chapter a day earlier on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 146 will be available for reading exclusively on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform, accessible via both its website and mobile application. While the website permits users to read only the first three and the latest three chapters of a manga series, the mobile application offers access to all chapters of Oshi no Ko manga. However, repeated access to chapters other than the first three and the latest three requires a premium membership.

Expected plot of Oshi No Ko Chapter 146

In Oshi no Ko Chapter 146, fans can anticipate a continuation of 15 Year Lie’s filming storyline, with a possible focus on Ai's death scene. Following the previous chapter's exploration of young Ruby and Aqua's characters, the upcoming manga chapter holds crucial significance within the movie.

As the storyline delves deeper into the characters' past and the intricate dynamics of their relationships, readers may witness Aqua reprising the role of his father, Hikaru Kamiki. With the stage set for pivotal developments, Oshi no Ko Chapter 146 promises to delve into emotional depths while further unraveling the complexities of the characters' histories.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 145 recap

In Oshi No Ko Chapter 145, Tsukuyomi immerses herself in portraying a young Ruby for the 15 Year Lie reenactment. Ruby, refusing to participate in the upcoming school dance and yearning for her mother, cries as Miyako attempts to console her. Observing the scene, the real Ruby expresses disbelief at her past behavior, which Tsukuyomi confirms. Switching gears, Ruby urges Tsukuyomi not to mess up the upcoming dance reenactment, an important memory from her past. As they perform together, Tsukuyomi initially finds Ruby's demeanor irksome. However, when Ruby, acting as Ai, helps her up after a fall, Tsukuyomi is reminded of a similar gesture from Sarina, lifting her spirits.

The following day, Tsukuyomi portrays a young Aqua, reenacting his initial encounter with Gotanda. Though the director appreciates her performance, Kana, present on set with Ruby, remains unsatisfied, frustrating Tsukuyomi. Seeking Aqua's opinion, she receives a denial of his childish portrayal, further irking her.

As Aqua, Ruby, and Kana converse, Tsukuyomi reflects on her perspective of them. Recalling a memory of her crow form encountering Sarina and Gorou, she reminisces about being rescued and cared for by them until Sarina's passing. Returning to the present, Kana critiques Tsukuyomi's performance, rating it sixty points for making Aqua appear cuter than reality. Despite Kana's assessment, Tsukuyomi muses on her inability to portray them otherwise, considering them eternally ‘cute children’ in her eyes.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Oshi no Ko and more.