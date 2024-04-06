Re:Monster Episode 2 Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot, And More

Tomokui Kanata is unexpectedly reincarnated as a lowly goblin in a different world after his unfortunate death. With a unique ability to grow stronger by consuming enemies, he has quickly risen to become the leader of the goblins.

Utilizing his past knowledge and skills, he navigates a treacherous journey of strength and survival, fueled by an insatiable hunger. Discover further details about the release date of Re:Monster Episode 2, where to watch it, and get a glimpse of the anticipated plot and a recap of the previous episode right here.

Re:Monster Episode 2: release date and where to watch

Re:Monster Episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Monday, April 8, 2024. The episode will be available at the following times: 8:00 pm PT / 11:00 pm ET / 4:00 am GMT / 5:00 am CET. In Japan, it will be available to watch on Tokyo MX, BS11, and TVh. For global audiences on the other hand, Re:Monster Episode 2 will be available on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot of Re:Monster Episode 2

Re:Monster Episode 2 should carry on depicting the daily life of Goburou and the rest of the goblins. Fans will likely see the goblin continue hunting and leveling up with Gobukichi and Gobumi. Given the end credit scene of the previous episode, Gobumi’s hobogoblin form should also be revealed.

Given that Goburou has been facing an increasing number of different enemies and gaining a variety of skills, it’s highly likely that he will face some new enemies in Re:Monster Episode 2, such as kobolds. He may also face a giant bear, given that the next episode’s title is Re:D Bear.

Re:Monster Episode 1 recap

In the first episode of Re:Monster, titled Re:Born, we meet the main character, Tomokui Kanata, who is killed by a stalker. When he wakes up, he is in a new world as a goblin infant named Goburou. By the third day, Goburou's goblin body has grown to the size of a human teen, allowing him to move around. Together with Goblin Kichi, another goblin infant, Goburou starts hunting for prey.

After finishing their hunt, Goburou feasts on the monsters' meat and rediscovers his esper abilities from his past life, which allows him to gain skills by consuming his prey. Even though he lost his previous skills, he finds value in retaining this ability. Gobumi joins them in Re:Monster Episode 1, and the three of them work together to defeat enemies and level up.

After a minor altercation with the other goblins his age, Goburou begins bringing back food for the others in the goblin cave as well. One particular night, Goburou hears a voice asking him about evolving, which he sleepily agrees to. The next day, he and Gobukichi awaken as hobogoblins. Goburou is in a rare variant form of a hobogoblin, with black tinted skin instead of green like Gobukichi’s hobogoblin form.

Gobukichi challenges him to a spar to test their skills. After the spar, the trio of Goburou, Gobukichi and Gobumi hunt down a wolf pack and share the food with the other goblins. Grateful, the goblins ask him to teach them how to fight and hunt as well. Re:Monster Episode 1 ends as he agrees, deciding to lead the goblins while getting stronger.

Re:Monster Episode 1 ends as he agrees, deciding to lead the goblins while getting stronger.