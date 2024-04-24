Re:Monster Episode 5: Release Date, How to Watch, Expected Plot, And More

The Re:Monster anime series’ 4th episode acted as a setup for the upcoming confrontation between the goblins and the elves. Another important plot point which was introduced in the last episode was the mysterious man entering Gobrou’s dream and giving him a mysterious ability.

Based on a light novel series written by Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrated by Yamaada, the Re:Monster anime is picking up pace as the protagonist is leveling up his powers. The next episode will expand on some of the plot-points that were set up before. Here is what you need to know about Re:Monster episode 5.

Re:Monster episode 5 release date, streaming details, and more

The 5th episode of Re:Monster is coming out on 30th April, 2024, Tuesday=y, at 12 a.m. JST. The episode will be available in most other countries on Monday at various times due to time differences. In Japan, the anime episode will air on channels such as Tokyo MX and BS11. International fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll. However, due to Muse Communication having licensed the series in the South and SouthEast Asian regions, fans from these places will be able to watch the episode on the Muse Asia YouTube channel.

Re:Monster episode 5 will probably mostly focus on the imminent war between elves and humans. And the goblins will inevitably also be pulled into the struggle as the elves already demanded their help in the war in the last episode. The last episode also showed us how much the rate of evolution has increased amidst goblins after the evolution of Gobrou. So the next episode might also show us the evolution of Gobmi’s evolution, which the fans have been really excited for.

Re:Monster episode 4 recap

The 4th episode of the Re:Monster anime started with Gobrou waking up to sense a group of elves coming to his cave. After that, he is told that visitors have come to meet him and goes to greet them. However, the elves turn out to be rude and start insulting the other goblins as well as Gobrou. Then the elves say that they will provide the elves with a month of ration and food if they help them in the upcoming war against humans.

Gobrou acknowledges the chance of war, but rejects their offer and tells the angry elves that if they wanted the help of the goblins, they should have been more polite and courteous. This prompts a bit of a struggle between the elves and the goblins. However, the elves finally retreat after they are threatened by Gobrou.

The next day we see Gobukichi who has evolved into a red variant of a normal ogre. He challenges Gobrou to a duel but ultimately loses. But this makes their bond stronger and makes their respect for each other grow. Later, Gobrou goes on a hunt with Redhead, the red-haired human girl and discovers that she also has the ability to gain powers and skills from the monsters that she eats. The end of the episodes show goblins unlocking cleric and mage jobs after evolving into higher species. The next episodes are expected to shed more light onto this development.

