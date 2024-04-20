The article contains spoilers for the Wind Breaker anime and manga

The last episode of Wind Breaker brought together a lot of characters who will be a big part of the anime going forward. The viewers got to meet the leader of Bofurin, Hajime Umemiya and some other seniors who started introducing the first years to the town and showed them how to patrol the areas.

However, the second episode also introduced some members of Shishitoren, who are going to be the first antagonists of the anime. The turf war between the Shishitiren members and Bofurin will probably also start in episode 4.

Wind Breaker Episode 4 release date, and streaming details

The fourth episode of the Wind Breaker anime is going to air on 26th April, 2024, Friday, at 12:26 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will air at different times in other countries. Most other countries will be able to watch the episode a day before on Thursday, 25th April.

International fans of the anime will be able to stream the English subbed version of the episode on Crunchyroll with a subscription. The episode will also have dubbed versions in English, French, German, Latin American, and Brazilian Portuguese languages on Crunchyroll. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Wind Breaker episode 3 synopsis

The last episode of Wind Breaker anime started with the Sakura vs. Sugishita fight. However, the fight never reached a conclusion as a loud and cheery voice started to address everyone through the loudspeakers. It was revealed to be the voice of Hajime Umemiya the number one of Furin High, which made Sakura wonder how someone so cheerful can be the strongest person in the school. However, the students then were called to the courtyard.

There, Sakura once again met Toma Hiragi, who was the person who saved Kotoha and him during his first fight in the town. Hiragi then told him not to tell anyone about Kotoha Tachibana being involved in the fight as it could cause problems. Nirei then told Sakura about how the hierarchy of Bofurin works and how Hiragi was one of the Four Kings who worked right under Umemiya, making him one of the strongest people in the school.

The first years were then ordered to patrol the area in groups of 4-5 along with one senior. Sakura was teamed up with Sugishita, Suo Hayato, and Nirei, with Hiragi as their guide, as requested by Umemiya. The group came across a beaten and bloody local middle schooler running away from Shishitoren territory, who turned out to be a rival group of Bofurin.

Sakura and Sugishita started to fight the Shishitoren gang members but were however stopped by a guy named Jo Togame, who was introduced as the second-in-command of Shishitoren. He took his group away but promised Sakura that they would fight soon, leaving an air of danger behind. The group then went back to Furin High along with the middle schooler to report the incident to Umemiya, officially introducing the leader of Bofurin.

Wind Breaker anime episode 4 tentative plot

The next episode of the Wind Breaker anime will probably focus more on Umemiya and let the audience know more about why this carefree and bright individual is the leader of Bofurin. It will also show us how he reacts after he listens to the group’s involvement with Shishitoren. He would probably also tell his comrades and underlings to get ready for a turf war.

Advertisement

Following Satoru Nii’s manga, the episode should also introduce the character of Choji Tomiyma, who is the leader of the Shishitoren and comes to Furin High to challenge Umemiya to a fight. The episode should also show us how the students involved in the fights get ready for the upcoming one-on-one battles against Sishitoren members.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla to get updated on the latest anime news.

ALSO READ: Viral Hit Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More