Rising Impact Golf Season 2 Release Date: Netflix Confirms Premiere; All We Know So Far

Netflix has announced the release dates for the Rising Impact anime. The anime is based on Nakaba Suzuki's Japanese manga series, which was first published in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998 and collected in 17 volumes.

Rising Impact is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. The anime was serialized in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from November 24, 1998, to February 19, 2002. Shueisha collected its chapters in 17 tankōbon volumes, released from April 30, 1999, to August 2, 2002.

On Tuesday, March 19, Netflix anime announced on Twitter that the first season of Rising Impact anime will be released on June 22, 2024. After that, the series will return for a second season on August 6, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix has released a key visual for the Rising Impact anime, featuring key characters like Gawain Nanaumi, Lancelot Norman, Kiria Nishimo, and Yumika Koizumi. The illustration, set against a vibrant background with a clear blue sky, showcases the characters' journey to become the world's best golfer. The visual also includes the anime's logo and release dates for both seasons.

Based on the Seven Deadly Sins author, Nakaba Suzuki's golf manga, The Rising Impact anime follows the story of Gawain Nanaumi, a third-year elementary school student, who has an immense passion for baseball.

However, his life changes when he meets Kiria Nishino, a professional golfer. Nanaumi discovers a sport that allows him to hit the ball further than he can in baseball.Kiria Nishino observes the young boy's talent in golf and decides to help him enroll at the Camelot Academy, a heavenly abode for skilled and aspiring golfers. In this academy, Gawain Nanaumi meets several like-minded people and decides to become the world's best professional golfer.

On December 8, 2023, Netflix shared a teaser trailer to announce the anime's production. Fans can now rest assured as an exact release date has finally been disclosed.

The cast and characters of Rising Impact

Rising Impact features Misaki Kuno as Gawain Nanaumi, the prodigious golfer, who wants to become the best golfer in the world. At the same time, Yumiri Hanamori voices Lancelot Norman, while Yo Taichi stars as Kiria Nishimo. Atsumi Tanezaki has also joined the cast as Kurumi Nishino.Other cast members of this golf anime include,

Yuto Uemura as Liebel Ringvald

Kaede Hondo as Yumiko Koizumi

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Riser Hopkins

Yumi Uchiyama as Platalissa Bonaire

Eiji Takamoto as Wanglian Li

Katsuyuki Konishi as Kai Todoin

The anime also features star-studded staff members, with Hitoshi Nanba handling his duties as the series director at Lay-Duce Studios, with Michihiro Tsuchiya in charge of the scripts.Kiyotaka Tsuchiya is designing the characters for this anime, while Masaru Yokoyama is composing the series' music. Unfortunately, the official staff or Netflix has yet to reveal the theme songs and their artists.

