Trapezium Anime: Main Trailer OUT; Poster, Cast, Staff & More To Know

Trapezium is a Japanese novel written by then-Nogizaka46 member Kazumi Takayama. It was initially serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's Da Vinci book and manga news magazine from April 2016 to August 2018. Kadokawa Shoten later published the novel in print with cover art by Tae in November 2018. An anime film adaptation produced by CloverWorks is scheduled to premiere in Japan in May 2024.

Flag Pictures revealed the main trailer and poster, more staff, and two more cast members for the anime film on Monday, 18th March. The video previews the film's theme song Nanmonai feat. Hoshimachi Suisei, sakuma. VTuber Hoshimachi Suisei performs the vocals, and MAISONdes is credited with the theme song.

Trapezium anime's release date and cast

The film Trapezium is set to release in Japan on May 10 and will feature a song by cast members Asaki Yuikawa, Hina Yomiya, Reina Ueda, and Haruka Aikawa, titled Hōi Jishin, written by Takayama and composed by Masaru Yokoyama. The cast will also perform another song, Naritai Jibun.

The film's two new cast members are idol group JO1 member Shōya Kimata as Shinji Kudō, and comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura of the comedy duo Utchan Nanchan as Shūichi Itami.

The film's newly announced staff are;

Chief Animation Director: Rio, Kerorira

Costume Design: Masako Itou

Prop Design: Yōko Kubara, Koji Watanabe, Akane Itoda

2D Design Works/Special Effects: Mutsumi Saitō

Art Director: Seiki Tamura

Color Design: Kazuko Nakajima

Compositing Director of Photography: Yoshihiro Sekiya

3D Director: Katsuaki Miyaji

Editing: Akinori Mishima

Starry Sky Photography Cooperation: KAGAYA

Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa

Yuikawa will play the protagonist Yū Higashi in the film. Yomiya will voice the character of Kurumi Taiga, the Western Star. Ueda voices the Southern Star Ranko Katori. Aikawa will play Mika Kamei, the Northern Star, one of Yū Higashi's old schoolmates from grade school.

Masahiro Shinohara is directing the film at CloverWorks, and Koji Masunari is supervising the film. Yuuko Kakihara is writing the script, Rio is designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music. Aniplex will distribute the film.

Exploring the plot of Trapezium

The plot of Trapezium revolves around a ten year old girl called Yu Higashi who wants to be an idol. To achieve her dream, she sets herself four strict rules: no social media, no boyfriend, no standing out at school, and she will have to make friends with other beautiful girls from the east, west, south, and north.

The official synopsis of the anime reads, "On May 10, 2024, a coming-of-age story opens, depicting ten years in the life of a girl who aspires to become an idol. Yu Higashi, a first-year high school student, lives her high school life by imposing four rules on herself to "definitely become an idol": "I will not use social networking services," "I will not have a boyfriend", "I will not stand out at school", and "I will make friends with beautiful girls from the east, west, south, and north". What is the outcome of Yu's dream that she pursues throughout her high school life?"

Trapezium was originally written by Kazumi Takayama, who was formerly a first-generation member of the idol group Nogizaka46, meaning the author has a greater awareness of the idol industry she was part of.

