Sakamoto Days Chapter 164: Sakamoto, Nagumo And Uzuki Now Enemies Of The JAA; Release Date And More

Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Uzuki have found themselves marked as targets for assassination by the JAA. With Takamura looming over them, their escape hangs in the balance.

Meanwhile, Nagumo's allies, Shishiba and Osaragi, face a tough choice: whose side will they choose? Find out in Sakamoto Days Chapter 164, and keep reading for the chapter’s release date, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the previous chapter.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 164: release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 164 is scheduled for release in Japan on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, April 28, for most international fans. Keep in mind that the exact release time can vary due to individual time zone differences. Fans worldwide can read the chapter on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot of Sakamoto Days Chapter 164

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 164, fans can expect an adrenaline-fueled battle between Uzuki, Sakamoto, and Nagumo as they face off against the skilled Takamura. The action scenes are likely to be depicted with epic artwork, showcasing the characters' skills and the intensity of the confrontation.

Amidst the chaos of the battle, the mystery surrounding Akao's death and Asaki's potential involvement may come to the forefront once again. As the trio grapples with the immediate threat posed by Takamura, lingering questions about Asaki's past and her connection to Akao's demise continue to simmer beneath the surface in Sakamoto Days Chapter 164.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 163 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 163 opens Uzuki’s associates discussing his plans and Haruma's silence, indicating potential suspicions and hidden agendas within their group. One of the men warns his companion to be discreet, fearing that someone from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA) might be eavesdropping. Moments later, their fears are realized when one of them is swiftly dispatched by Takamura, who emerges from a toilet stall and begins eliminating Uzuki’s henchmen.

Meanwhile, Akao, who currently inhabits Uzuki’s body, expresses a desire for Nagumo and Sakamoto to end Uzuki’s life. However, Nagumo opposes this suggestion, proposing instead that Akao temporarily assume control of Uzuki’s body. Akao expresses concern about her ability to maintain control over Uzuki for an extended period. Sakamoto intervenes, refusing to comply with Akao's request to be killed. A heated exchange ensues between Sakamoto and Akao as they grapple with their conflicting desires and priorities.

Sakamoto emphasizes the potential consequences if Uzuki were to regain control of his body, noting that it would make Akao a target for retaliation. He advocates for a solution where nobody needs to die, urging Akao to take full control of Uzuki’s body and peacefully coexist with their companions in Sakamoto Days Chapter 163. Before Nagumo can interject, a sudden alert from the JAA reverberates throughout the museum.

The announcement reveals that Nagumo, X, and Sakamoto have been branded as wanted criminals by the JAA, accused of conspiring against the organization. This revelation shocks those who hear it, including Shishiba, Osaragi, and others. Nagumo suspects the JAA chairman's involvement in orchestrating this situation, pondering the motives behind such drastic measures. In this time, Akao switches with Uzuki’s personality.

Before Nagumo and Sakamoto can process the gravity of their new status, Takamura dramatically enters the scene, crashing down from the ceiling. Sakamoto Days Chapter 163 concludes with Sakamoto and Uzuki narrowly evading Takamura's landing.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Sakamoto’s escape from the museum in Sakamoto Days.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

