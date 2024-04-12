Top 10 GATE Anime Characters; Which One Is Your Favorite?

GATE burst onto the scene on July 4th, 2015, making an explosive debut that captivated audiences both on television and online platforms. The saga followed the dramatic emergence of a mysterious portal in Tokyo's modern Ginza district, unleashing a wave of chaos as dragons, knights, and orcs rampage through the urban landscape in a medieval-style onslaught. Amidst the turmoil, an unlikely hero emerges – a laid-back otaku en route to a doujinshi sale, whose strategic judgment, honed through MMORPGs, proves vital as he reveals himself to be a member of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF).

GATE chronicles the bold expeditionary mission of the JSDF into this uncharted realm beyond the ‘Gate,’ hence the name. Swiftly establishing a fortified base to safeguard Japan's entrance, they confront the ruling empire of this distant land, teaching them a harsh lesson about the vast technological superiority of modern military firepower over antiquated swords and shields. Within this tale of exploration and conflict, we encounter a diverse array of characters – from those born and raised in a world of mythical battles and magical creatures, to those venturing forth from our own reality. Here are some of our favorite characters within the GATE universe.

Please note that this article will have spoilers for the anime.

10. Tomita Akira

Akira Tomita, a member of the JSDF and part of Itami’s Third Recon Team, is one of the more level-headed characters within the series. Known for his sturdy build and composed attitude, Tomita remains unfazed in the face of danger and has known Itami for a long time. He holds ranger and airborne certifications, displaying both physical prowess and tactical acumen, though ends up in a rather ‘forbidden’ romance with Bozes Co Palesti.

9. Bozes Co Palesti

Bozes Co Palesti, who later becomes Bozes Co Tomita, is an adorable character tinged with a tsundere personality. Her excessive loyalty to Pina aside, she often takes her frustrations out on others, notably Itami. In a true tsundere manner, Bozes' unspoken love for Akira Tomita leads to quite a few moments of shyness mixed with aggression. Her later transition to motherhood proves challenging for her, often relying on assistance from others. Bozes' beauty, coupled with her complex character, enriches the series.

8. Yao Ro Dushi

Yao Ro Dushi, formerly known as Yao Haa Dushi, is a dark elf hailing from the Dushi Clan, boasting a history spanning over 300 years. She appeared seeking aid from the JSDF when a Flame Dragon threatened her tribe's forest home, while also exhibiting a grim determination in her quest for vengeance against the dragon. An expert in combat and magic, Yao wields a curved sword at close range and a bow at a distance, and quickly learns how to use firearms as well. After witnessing Itami's party defeat the Flame Dragon, Yao unilaterally decided to become Itami's slave.

7. Kuribayashi Shino

Shino Kuribayashi, a petite woman with a well-endowed figure, is a fiery-tempered and somewhat sadistic Sergeant from Itami’s Third Recon Team. Her violent tendencies aside, she harbors a desire for companionship and yearns for romance, seeking a man who can match her in combat. She possesses exceptional combat skills, excelling in hand-to-hand combat and wielding firearms with precision.

6. Kurokawa Mari

Sergeant First Class Kurokawa Mari is the nurse of the Third Recon Team of the JSDF. She is patient and hard-working, often found amidst the chaos of combat, and ever ready to tend to the sick and injured. She doesn’t take lightly to those obstructing her work and even sets up a clinic in the enemy's capital's red light district where she delivers life-saving care amidst peril. However, her duty as a nurse does not stop her from being a soldier; she is shown to be proficient in combat, especially with firearms, so perhaps steer clear of the nurse’s station when the Third Recon Team is out.

5. Pina Co Lada

Princess Pina Co Lada holds the title of Crown Princess within the Saderan Empire that exists in the Special Region. She leads the esteemed Rose Order of Knights, and while initially known for her stubborn and prideful conduct, she tirelessly strives to earn respect and recognition, often by demonstrating her valor in battle. Pina is a pragmatic thinker, acknowledging the vast military superiority of Japan's JSDF over her empire. Realizing the futility of conflict, she actively pursues avenues for peace, even if it means defying her nation's wishes and risking charges of treason.

4. Lelei la Lalena

Possessing remarkable magical abilities and extraordinary intellect, 15-year-old Lelei is a humble and curious mage from the Special Region. This little girl is largely independent as she navigates her world and now ours, even learning Japanese in a very short span of time. With her calm manner, unparalleled magical ability, and sharp intellect, she serves as a bridge between magic and science, often aiding the JSDF with her translations and expertise without a hint of arrogance.

3. Tuka Luna Marceau

Tuka, a ‘young’ elf of 165 years, is a rather traumatized but lovable character. Tuka was initially encountered amidst the ruins of her village after it had been ravaged by a fire dragon, and was the sole survivor who was rescued by the Third Recon Team. The elf grapples with extreme grief and loss after this incident, which causes her to have a mental breakdown and see Itami as her father. She eventually overcomes this and begins her journey towards acceptance of a long life without her family.

2. Itami Youji

A refreshing portrayal of an otaku in anime, Captain Youji Itami breaks stereotypes with his laid-back confidence and otaku-driven skill. Preferring his hobby of anime and manga over his military duties, Itami remains unapologetic about his priorities throughout the series, even telling his superiors that he would choose his hobby over his job. However, when thrust into chaos during the otherworldly invasion, Itami fearlessly confronted the armed fantasy creatures at the cost of missing his doujinshi sale. In the other world, he leads the Third Recon Team and proves himself to be a dependable commander, even risking his life for his platoon and civilians.

1. Rory Mercury

Rory Mercury, a youthful demigoddess with a lolita fashion sense, is an apostle of the war god Emroy. Her petite frame belies an incredible superhuman strength, effortlessly defeating staggering foes like giant ogres. Known for her bloodlust and fierce reputation, Rory revels in the thrill of battle, with each enemy slain evoking an intoxicating response in her body. Rory, an immortal, maintains strong connections to mortals and often displays compassion towards children and the elderly. Her incredible intelligence doesn’t stop her from having an attachment to humanity and is perhaps her most endearing trait.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates and lists like this from the animeverse.