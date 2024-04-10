Sand Land The Series Anime: New Angel Hero Arc Gets Key Visual; All We Know So Far

The latest updates from the makers of Sand Land The Series Anime include the commencement of an all-new arc. This week, a promotional video was put out by the creators, announcing the next phase in the storyline, titled 'The Story of the Angel Hero' Arc. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the next one.

Sand Land The Series: Angel Hero Arc Announced

It was through the official YouTube Channel of Disney Plus that the promotional video was released. This was the announcement for the anime entering the Angel Hero Arc of the story. The 151-second video showcases the series of events to follow up in the series, without revealing too much.

You can check out the new teaser video right here:

Cast and Staff Updates

Along with two new cast members added to the list, the rest of the cast remains the same for Sand Land The Series. The two new members include Mikako Komatsu as Anne and Ayumu Murase as Muniel. With this, the list of the rest of the team includes:

Mutsumi Tamura as Beelzebub

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Rao

Chō as Thief

Satoshi Tsuruoka as General Are

Nobuo Tobita as General Zau

Alongside this, the staff members working the series are as follows:

Toshihisa Yokoshima - Director

Hiroshi Koujina - Direction Adviser

Hayashi Mori - Scriptwriter

Yoshikazu Iwanami - Sound Director

Yūgo Kanno - Music Composer

What is the Angel Hero Arc About?

As mentioned in the teaser's description, the Angel Hero Arc is an original storyline in the show. The events in this phase take place in a setting which is called Forest Land. The setting was Toriyama's idea in the manga. The storyline expands up to 14 chapters in the manga.

At last, the series is set to continue with the new arc from April 10, 2024. Starting from Episode 7 up until Episode 13, the show will be streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. All related updates will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel from the world of anime.

