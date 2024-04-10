Everything You Need To Know About The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Anime

Dive into the enchanting world of Middle-earth like never before with Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, set to release later this year! While most fans are probably familiar with J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary tales from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, an exciting twist is going to take place with this anime adaptation that promises to uncover new depths of LOTR's rich mythology. Keep reading to find out more.

Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim's original April 2024 release delayed

Originally set for an April 2024 release, the film's debut has been postponed to December due to strikes rocking the entertainment industry. This delay, while disappointing, is a reflection of the current challenges faced by Hollywood.

However, Warner Bros. remains committed to delivering a high-quality animation experience, and with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, anticipation is building for the holiday release window of Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim!

Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim’s release date and other details

According to Screen Rant, Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim has been confirmed for a December 13, 2024 release. New Line Cinema had initiated the project in June 2021, and production of this Middle-earth anime is still currently ongoing.

SOLA Digital Arts, known for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, will be handling the animation, while acclaimed illustrators Alan Lee and John Howe, who contributed to the original trilogy, are part of the creative team.

Cast and crew for Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation. This animated masterpiece will be boasting stunning 2D animation, courtesy of SOLA Digital Arts. The official screenplay will be penned by Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, and the star-studded cast includes Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, and Miranda Otto.

Also in the cast are Luke Pasqualino, Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley Michael, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski, though their roles remain unconfirmed.

What will the plot of Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim be?

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim storyline will transport us 183 years before The Two Towers, and 261 years before The Fellowship of the Ring, to the time of the legendary King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand. Helm ascended to the throne of Rohan in 2741 and now faces the daunting task of defending against an army of Dunlendings.

Dunlendings are the mortal men who would later ally with Saruman. In Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the Dunlendings' King, Freca, demands that his son Wulf be married to Helm's daughter. Unwilling to succumb to threats, Helm's response is anything but passive, sparking a clash of titans that will echo through the ages. This battle will ultimately have Helm become the namesake of the iconic stronghold of Helm's Deep.

