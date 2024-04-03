Sengoku Youko Part 2: Release Window Confirmed; Cast, Staff & More to Know

The highly-anticipated second part of Sengoku Youku is all set to make an entrance in 2024. With newer updates coming out this week, fans are super excited to take a look at what the makers are brewing for them. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about Sengoku Youko Part 2. Read on.

Sengoku Youko Part 2: Release Window

The second part of the Sengoku Youko anime, starting with the 'Thousand Demons Chaos Arc,' is set to air in July. The final release date for 2024 is yet to be announced. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as it comes from the official sources.

Cast & Staff Updates

Here's the list of cast and staff members for the series Sengoku Youko Part 2:

Cast:

Sōma Saitō as Jinka Yūki Takada as Tama Ryōhei Kimura as Shinsuke Tomoyo Kurosawa as Shakugan Hiroki Nanami as Senya Maaya Uchida as Tsukiko Kenji Nomura as Jinun Aki Toyosaki as Nau Tetsu Inada as Dōren Kazuki Miyagi as Resshin Ayahi Takagaki as Yama no Kami (Mountain God) Aina Suzuki as Rinzu Kenjiro Tsuda as Yazen Hiroki Tōchi as Raidō Zanzō

Staff

Director: Masahiro Aizawa Series Script Supervisor: Jukki Hanada Character Designer: Yousuke Okuda Music Composer: Evan Call

What is the Anime About?

As described in the original synopsis, the show, Sengoku Youko is about a world that is divided into two parts. This includes the human faction and the monster faction. The other half is named as katawara. But the catch of the story is that Tama is part of the monster faction who has been in love with the humans.

Her vow is to take care of humans and protect them from any harm. We are then introduced to her brother Jinka, who continues to fight for his own kind and who disagrees with her sister. The last of the three is Shinsuke, whose arc is to learn the art of battle. The three worlds collide to showcase the battles between humanity, and the monsters.

At last, all relevant updates on the second part will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

