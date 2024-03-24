Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Chapter 88: Release Date, Where to Read, Expected Plot & More

With Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Chapter 88 in line for this month's release, the battle between Soji Okita and Susano'o continues to be the center of attention for both fighting sides. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the next outing of the manga.

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Chapter 88: Release Date and Where to Read

Record of Ragnarok follows a consistent monthly release schedule, with new chapters typically debuting on the 25th of each month in Monthly Comic Zenon. As such, fans can anticipate the arrival of Chapter 88 on March 25, 2024. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come.

What to Expect Next?

In the next chapter, tensions are expected to escalate as Soji Okita and Susano'o no Mikoto continue their intense battle. Susano'o's unveiling of his Divine Weapon, Onikiri Ame-no-Murakumo, marks a turning point in the conflict, as Soji faces an even greater challenge. The revelation of the sword's origin, forged through a collaboration between humans and gods, hints at the deeper significance of the fight.

As Susano'o adopts the Shinra Yaoyorozu stance, incorporating every sword stance in history, the stakes become higher than ever before. Soji's Demon Child transformation adds a new layer of unpredictability to the confrontation, raising questions about the extent of his abilities and the true nature of his power. As the battle reaches its climax, both combatants are pushed to their limits, and the outcome hangs in the balance.

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Chapter 88: Previous Chapter Recap

The title of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Chapter 88 was 'Ame-No-Murakumo no Tsurugi.' At the beginning of the chapter, Soji Okita engages in a fierce battle against Susano'o no Mikoto. Despite his small stature, Soji's remarkable speed and skill impress both allies and adversaries. As the fight unfolds, Soji's mastery of the Ten'nen Rishin Style becomes evident, showcasing his deadly prowess.

Utilizing his signature technique, the Three Stage Thrust, Soji unleashes a flurry of attacks, only to be met with Susano'o's formidable defense. However, the true surprise comes when Susano'o unveils his Divine Weapon, Onikiri Ame-no-Murakumo, forged through a collaboration between humans and gods.

With the stage set for an epic showdown, Susano'o adopts the Shinra Yaoyorozu stance, a technique that encompasses all sword stances in history, leaving Soji and the spectators in awe of the God of Swords' formidable skill. With this, all updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

