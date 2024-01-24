SK8 The Infinity New Anime OVA Reveals First Visual; Here's All We Know So Far

The highly anticipated 'SK8 The Infinity' Original Video Animation (OVA) has unveiled its first visual, creating a buzz among fans eager for more adrenaline-fueled skateboarding action. The OVA was initially announced in conjunction with a second season announcement back in August 2022, generating anticipation among fans for the next chapter in the series.

SK8 the Infinity OVA first look

The series originally aired during the Winter 2021 season with 12 episodes and quickly gained popularity under the direction of Hiroko Utsumi, who also created the series. The screenplay was crafted by Ichirou Okouchi, and Ryou Takahashi composed the captivating musical score that enhanced the series' overall appeal. The memorable characters of SK8 The Infinity were designed by character designer Michinori Chiba.

On January 21, this year, we got the first real sneak peek into the OVA from the SK8 The Infinity’s official Twitter/X account. It illustrates Kojiro Nanjo and Kaoru Sakurayashiki, also known as Joe and Cherry respectively, quibbling with each other in their high school uniforms. It had already been established by the anime that they’ve been childhood friends, and this OVA will finally give fans perspective on their long-standing friendship, as well as how they got into skateboarding in the first place.

Advertisement

The tweet roughly translates to:

"/

"SK ∞ SK Eight" new OVA

First visual released!

It depicts Kaoru Sakurayashiki and Torajiro Nanjyo from their high school days.

The first new OVA visual has been released!

Please look forward to the visual release in the future

#sk_8

#エスケーエイト"

Potential release date

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of the OVA, the first visual serves as a tantalizing glimpse into the continued adventures of the vibrant skaters, hinting at even more intense and heart-pounding moments in the world of SK8 the Infinity. While an official release date hasn’t been mentioned, an OVA and second season are certainly being made as of August 14, 2022, from the announcement made on the anime’s official Twitter/X page.

Advertisement

Fans can hope that the OVA will be released sometime this year, as the post brings back the excitement revolving around the anime.

For more details on the OVA and second season of Sk8 The Infinity, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.