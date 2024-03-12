Solo Leveling Episode 10: Hwang Dongsoo’s Arrival Foreshadowed; Release Date, Expected Plot, More

In the previous episode, Sung Jinwoo and his companions navigated through the treacherous dungeon, encountering unexpected an betrayal along the way. The episode had a gripping confrontation between Sung Jinwoo and Kang, showcasing Sung Jinwoo's ever-improving strength and skill. Solo Leveling Episode 10 is sure to continue with the action, so find out the release date, streaming details, what to expect and a recap of the previous episode here.

Solo Leveling Episode 10: release dates and streaming details

Solo Leveling Episode 10 is scheduled to air on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 12 am JST on Tokyo MX, CBC, BS11, GYT, and YTV in Japan. For international viewers, Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America, Europe, and India approximately an hour after the Japanese TV broadcast. However, the exact release time can vary depending on your time zones. Additionally, Medialink has secured the rights to broadcast the episode in China.

Expected plot in Solo Leveling Episode 10

Solo Leveling Episode 10 will be titled What is This, A Picnic?, and will likely cover manwha chapters 35 to 38. Following their interactions, Sung Jinwoo will embark on another dungeon expedition, this time accompanied by Jinho and a group of injured individuals assembled for their 'strike squad.'

Advertisement

Expect Solo Leveling Episode 10 to focus on character development and interpersonal relationships, starting with the bond between Joohee and Sung Jinwoo amidst their shared experiences. As Sung Jinwoo ventures into the dungeon once more, viewers can anticipate an intense battle oriented episode.

Solo Leveling Episode 9 recap

Covering chapters 30 to 34 of the manwha, Solo Leveling Episode 9 was titled You've Been Hiding Your Skills. The episode starts with Sung Jinwoo embarking on his second quest following his survival from the D-rank dungeon. Accompanied by old acquaintances, including criminals and Kang Taeshik, an agent from the Hunters Organization, they navigate through the dungeon's twists and turns.

As they progress, the group encounters a fork in the path, leading to their separation. Sung Jinwoo proceeds alone, facing off against the dungeon's menacing monsters. Suddenly, they hear a distress call, leading them to a grim scene: Jungho's lifeless body and Kim severely wounded. Despite Joohee's efforts to save Kim, he succumbs to his injuries in front of their eyes.

Advertisement

Tensions escalate as Kang attempts to attack Joohee, only to be thwarted by Sung Jinwoo. When Song engages Kang in combat, Sung Jinwoo intervenes, demonstrating his superior skills as a hunter. Kang, realizing the gravity of the situation, employs his 'Stealth' skill in an attempt to evade Sung Jinwoo's prowess. However, Sung Jinwoo effortlessly overcomes Kang's abilities, ultimately defeating him with a fatal blow to the chest.

For more updates about Solo Leveling, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.