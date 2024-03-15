Suicide Squad Anime Series: Release Date, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

Suicide Squad Isekai is a Japanese anime adaptation that takes Western characters like Harley Quinn and The Joker to a vibrant world. This departure from live-action and other Western adaptations of these characters allows them to be transported to the other side, transforming them from darkness to vibrant colors. This new approach offers a unique perspective on these iconic characters.

When will Suicide Squad Isekai release?

Suicide Squad Isekai, first introduced in 2023, has released its third trailer, featuring new art visuals and revelations. The series' opening theme, Tomoyasu Hotei's Another World, and ending theme, VTuber Mori Calliope's Go-Getters, were announced as surprises on March 14.

The Suicide Squad anime, set in Gotham City, follows Amanda Waller, head of the A.R.G.U.S. project, as she forms a strike team with notorious criminals. The series follows DC supervillains Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark as they navigate the 'ISEKAI' rabbit hole, a Japanese storyline trope where protagonists are transported to another world.

The Suicide Squad Isekai anime is set to release in July 2024. Streaming details for the show are yet to be revealed.

A little brief and about the cast and characters of the series

As with most Suicide Squad stories, Suicide Squad Isekai sees Amanda Waller assembling a group of imprisoned villains to take on a deadly mission too dark for the likes of more traditional heroes like the Justice League. The twist this time is that Waller is sending classic Suicide Squad heroes like Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and King Shark into a fantasy world filled with genre staples like dragons and orcs

In Gotham, Harley and his friends are sent to an otherworldly realm of magic where dragons rule and swords are friends. They are sent to prison, however with time running out and with bombs on their neck ready to blast in 72 hours, they must finish their quest and defeat the Imperial Army. They must take charge on the battlefield's front line, as they always face a lose-lose scenario. Some patterns remain constant, regardless of the world they are in.

Warner Brothers has described the bones of the story like as,

"In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an 'ISEKAI'!"

With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there’s no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the Suicide Squad as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure!"

Suicide Squad Isekai characters and the cast;

Harley Quinn : Anna Nagase

The Joker : Yuuichirou Umehara

Deadshot: Reigo Yamaguchi

Peacemaker: Takehito Koyasu

Clayface: Jun Fukuyama

King Shark: Subaru Kimura

Rick Flag: Taku Yashiro

Katana: Chika Anzai

Amanda Waller: Kujira

Fione: Reina Ueda

Aldora: Mamiko Noto

Cecil: Jun Fukushima

