The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime series is set to premiere on April 2, 2024, at 2 am Japanese Standard Time. The first two episodes will air on the same date.

The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases release date and where to watch

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases premiere episodes 1 and 2 will be released at 2 am JST on April 2, 2024.

The timing will in different timezones of the world are as follows;

Pacific Daylight Time Monday April 1, 2024 - 10:00 am

Eastern Daylight Time Monday April 1, 2024 - 1:00 pm

British Summer Time Monday April 1, 2024 - 6:00 pm

Central European Summer Time Monday April 1, 2024 - 7:00 pm

Indian Standard Time Monday April 1, 2024 - 10:30 pm

Philippine Time Tuesday April 2, 2024 - 1:30 am

Japanese Standard Time Tuesday April 2, 2024 - 2:00 am

Australian Central Time Tuesday April 2, 2024 - 3:30 am

The international anime fandom can stream the first episode of The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases on Crunchyroll approximately 30 minutes after it airs in Japan. English subtitles will be available, but no news has been provided about a dubbed version. No other streaming platforms have announced the series' airing.

A brief about The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases

The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases is a Japanese light novel series written by Shin Kozuki and illustrated by Chocoan. It began as a web novel that was published in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from January 2018 to June 2019. It was later acquired by TO Books, who have published six volumes in print since October 2018.

A manga adaptation illustrated by Karasumaru has been serialized in the Nico Nico Seiga-based Comic Corona manga service since December 2018, with its chapters collected into eight tankōbon volumes as of November 2023.

Written by Shin Kozuki, The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases was initially published on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from January 26, 2018, to June 10, 2019. TO Books acquired the series, and began publishing the novels in print, with illustrations by Chocoan, starting on October 10, 2018. As of November 2023, six volumes have been released.

During their Anime NYC panel in November 2023, J-Novel Club announced that they licensed the light novel for English publication.

The anime series tells the tale of Allen, who is no longer a noble because he cannot utilize his god-gifted powers and is kicked out of the Duchy of Westfeldt. Fortunately for Allen, he was a hero in his previous life, and he takes this chance to start a new life from scratch.

But his past continues to haunt him, as his ex-fiancee tries to get him assassinated, which has the protagonist worried about his life. Moreover, Allen is a person who cannot see others in trouble and tries his best to help them however he can.This is due to his previous life as a righteous hero, but this attitude could cause him a lot of problems in his current life.

As this will be a light novel adaptation, fans can expect the series to be relatively slow-paced compared to a series adapted from manga. This also raises the question of how faithful the series will be to its source material, but nothing can be said until The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases premiere, which will comprise the first two episodes

