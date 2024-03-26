Tis Time for "Torture" Princess Officially Confirms Season 2; Deets Inside

Tis Time for "Torture," Princess season 2 has been confirmed on Monday, March 25, 2024, following the twelfth and final episode of the first season. The official website features a key visual and a new promotional video. The first season premiered on January 8 and was shown on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan, while Crunchyroll streamed it for international audiences. The manga, written by Robinson Haruhara and drawn by Hirakei, began publication in April 2019 on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ service in Japan.

Tis Time for "Torture," Princess season 2 officially announced

Pine Jam's official website confirms that Tis Time for "Torture," Princess season 2 will take place after the first season ended with the twelfth episode. While no further information is available, fans speculate that Pine Jam will continue as the studio and creative staff.

The project involved Yōko Kanemori as director, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu as scriptwriter, Toshiya Kōno and Satoshi Furuhashi as character designers, and Masaru Yokoyama as music composer. The creative team is likely to continue with Tis Time for 'Torture, Princess season 2. The opening theme song Massakasa Magic! is performed by shallm, while the ending theme song Ashita was Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku is performed by LEEVELLES.

The story takes place in a fantasy world, the Imperial Army is fighting against the Hell-Hordes, with the princess's title character kidnapped by the latter. To extract information, they use unconventional tactics, including comedic moments and tempting her with food.

In an ongoing battle between the humanity's Imperial Army and the demonic Hell-hordes, the princess from the army has been captured along with her holy sword Ex. Since regular torture is prohibited by the prisoner of war treaty between the two parties, the grand inquisitor, Torture Tortura, employs unusual torture techniques, usually in the form of tempting foods and snacks from Japanese culture.

The princess relents, but gives information that is usually trivial in nature, and the few times she does give useful information, the Hell-Lord does not take advantage of it.

More about Tis Time for "Torture," Princess

Tis Time for "Torture," Princess is a Japanese manga series written by Robinson Haruhara and illustrated by Hirakei. It started serialization on the Shōnen Jump+ manga website in April 2019. It has been published in fourteen tankōbon volumes as of March 2024.

An anime television series adaptation was announced on June 27, 2023. It will be produced by Pine Jam and directed by Yōko Kanemori, with scripts written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, character designs handled by Toshiya Kōno and Satoshi Furuhashi, and music composed by Masaru Yokoyama.The series aired from January 9 to March 26, 2024, on Tokyo MX and other networks.

