Natsume's Book of Friends New Teaser Reveals Fall 2024 Release Window; Deets Inside

At Anime Japan 2024, fans were given a sneak peek into Natsume's Book of Friends season 7, which will begin airing in the fall of 2024. The seventh season, which was announced last year, will be available on Tokyo TV and other networks. A new visual and a brief promotional video were also presented.

The Natsume Yujin-cho: Shichi anime, based on Yuki Midorikawa's manga, premiered on TV Tokyo in 2008 and has since aired six seasons and two anime films, Natsume's Book of Friends the Movie and Natsume's Book of Friends: The Waking Rock and the Strange Visitor.

Natsume's Book of Friends gets fall 2024 release

Natsume's Book of Friends has been adapted into an anime television series, directed by Takahiro Omori, and broadcast on TV Tokyo. Brain's Base animated the first four seasons, while Shuka has animated the fifth one onwards. The 13-episode first season was broadcast from July 8 to September 30, 2008. The second 13-episode season, Zoku Natsume Yūjin-chō, was broadcast from January 6 to March 31, 2009.

The third 13-episode season, Natsume Yūjin-chō San, was broadcast from July 5 to September 27, 2011. The 13-episode fourth season, Natsume Yūjin-chō Shi, was broadcast from January 3 to March 27, 2012. The fifth 11-episode season, Natsume Yūjin-Chō Go, was broadcast from October 5 to December 21, 2016. The sixth 11-episode season, Natsume Yūjin-chō Roku, was broadcast from April 12 to June 21, 2017. In July 2023, it was announced that the series will receive a seventh season.

Natsume's Book of Friends, part of the Green Stage of Anime Japan 2024, featured voice actors Hiroshi Kamiya, Kazuhiko Inoue, Kazuma Horie, Rina Sato, and Takahiro Omori, who discussed their experiences working on the series and memorable moments.

Toward the end of the event, a new illustration was displayed, announcing that the seventh season of the franchise, titled Natsume's Book of Friends season 7, will be released in the fall of 2024. The official X account has shared a poster featuring Takashi Natsume with Madara on his shoulder, but an exact release date has not been revealed.

A brief about Natsume's Book of Friends

Natsume's Book of Friends is a Japanese manga series by Yuki Midorikawa. It started in Hakusensha's shōjo manga magazine LaLa DX in June 2003, where it ran until April 2008. It has been serialized in LaLa since July 2007. The chapters and special chapters have been collected in 30 tankōbon volumes as of September 2023. The manga is licensed for English-language release in North America by Viz Media, which released the first volume in January 2010.

The series follows Takashi Natsume, an orphan boy in his late teens who can perceive and combat yōkai. For as long as he can remember, Takashi Natsume has had the rare ability to see and commune with yōkai, inheriting the power from his late maternal grandmother Reiko.

This ability resulted in his having a lonely childhood, because children his age considered him strange. He had also been passed from one paternal relative to another. Upon her death at a young adult age, Reiko bequeathed to her grandson her Book of Friends, a book containing the names of hundreds of spirits she had bullied into servitude.

The Book of Friends is considered a highly prized item in the supernatural world, and spirits—both good and malicious—hunt Takashi constantly because of it. Takashi spends his time dissolving the contracts that Reiko created and releasing the various spirits that come to him. Malicious spirits, on the other hand, try to kill him to obtain possession of the powerful Book of Friends, which is where Madara comes in.

Madara serves as Takashi's bodyguard and spiritual advisor of sorts, even though he is ostensibly motivated by his own desire to possess the Book of Friends once Takashi dies. He later begins to become more attached to Takashi, with the latter forming a similar bond with Madara.

Takashi also finds a good friend in an exorcist named Natori Suuichi, who also one of the very few humans who is capable of perceiving and taking down spirits via certain banishing or sealing spells, but also finds a dangerous adversary in Matoba Seiji who has plans for wanting Takashi to join him and his nefarious clan of exorcists.

Takashi is determined to release all of the names before the conniving Matoba clan or other malicious spirits attempt to use it for their own gain as he tries to learn whatever he can about his maternal grandmother and the strong spiritual connection they share.

