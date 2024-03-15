The Boy And The Heron Theatre Release Date: When Is The Movie Releasing In Cinemas?

The Boy and the Heron is a 2023 Japanese animated fantasy film directed by Hayao Miyazaki and produced by Studio Ghibli. The film, based on Genzaburō Yoshino's 1937 novel, follows a boy named Mahito Maki who moves to the countryside after his mother's death. He discovers an abandoned tower and enters a fantastical world with a talking grey heron, a big fantastical film despite not being an adaptation. On Thursday 14th March, GKIDS studio announced that the movie is set for release.

The Boy and the Heron is set for theatre release

GKIDS has announced that Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki's latest film, The Boy and the Heron, will return to North American theaters on March 22. The screenings will feature an introduction from composer Joe Hisaishi and a recorded drawing session with supervising animator Takeshi Honda. The film will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles.

The Boy and the Heron won Best Animated Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards, marking director Shinji Miyazaki's second win after Spirited Away in 2003. The film also won Animation of the Year in the 47th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes and Best Motion Picture - Animated at the 81st Golden Globes Awards. The film also received awards from the Annie Awards, the British Academy Film Awards, and the Noburou Oofuji Award, honoring animated works that offer new creative expression.

The film opened in Japan in July 2023, and sold 1.003 million tickets and earned about US$13.2 million in its first three days in Japan. The film sold 1.353 million tickets and earned 2.149 billion yen, about US$15.53 million in its Friday-Monday long weekend. It is the #71 highest-grossing film ever in Japan, and the third highest-grossing domestic film in Japan in 2023 with an 8.66 billion yen, about US$61.4 million gross.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in the U.S. box office, with an earning of US$12,836,313 in its first three days. Variety reported that the film is the first original anime production to top the U.S. box office.

About The Boy and The Heron

The Boy and the Heron is a story set during the Pacific War in Tokyo, where Mahito Maki loses his mother Hisako in a hospital fire. His father, Shoichi, marries his late wife's sister, Natsuko, and they move to her rural estate. Mahito encounters a grey heron, leading him to a sealed tower.

Mahito, injured after a school fight, is enticed by a heron who promises to find his mother. He is nearly taken by a supernatural toad swarm but saved by Natsuko with an arrow. Mahito creates his own bow and arrow, which are magically imbued with true aim. His reading of a book is interrupted when Natsuko disappears into the forest.

Mahito leads an elderly maid, Kiriko, into a tower, where he is deceived by a watery imitation of his mother. He pierces the heron's beak with his arrow, revealing a flightless creature, the Birdman. A wizard orders Birdman to guide Mahito and Kiriko.

Mahito is rescued from pelicans and a megalithic dolmen by Kiriko, a fisherwoman using fire. They catch and sell a giant fish to bubble-like spirits called Warawara, who fly to the world above to be reborn. Himi protects Warawara from pelican predation. A dying pelican explains their species' desperate survival.

Kiriko mediates peace between Mahito and the Birdman, and Mahito plugs Birdman's beak to restore his flight. They are separated by anthropomorphic parakeets. Himi saves Mahi and shows him a tower with doors to many worlds. They enter a door leading back to Natsuko's estate, but Mahito returns through the door to continue his search.

Mahito finds Natsuko in a delivery room and acknowledges her as his mother. Himi and the others are unconscious. Mahito dreams of meeting the wizard, Natsuko's granduncle, who requests Mahito to succeed in custodianship of the world. Mahito notices the malice in the stone blocks and is freed by Birdman.

They pursue the Parakeet King, who is delivering Himi to the wizard. The wizard collects replacement blocks free of malice for Mahito and implores him to build a better world. Mahito refuses, stating that he possesses malice and must first embrace those who love him.

The Parakeet King attempts to build a better world, but the stack collapses and floods. Mahito, Himi, and Birdman escape, reunited with Natsuko and Kiriko. Mahito warns Himi of her fate, but she returns to her time. Mahito returns with Natsuko, amidst an exodus of animals reverting to non-anthropomorphic forms.

Birdman advises Mahi to forget his experiences, and a charm doll transforms back into Kiriko. Two years later, Mahito returns to Tokyo with Shoichi, Natsuko, and his half-sibling.

