Hayao Miyazaki Secures Second Oscar Win As The Boy And The Heron Wins Best Animated Feature

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the 96th Academy Awards, The Boy And The Heron soared to new heights as it claimed the coveted title of Best Animated Feature. Crafted by the illustrious Japanese maestro, Hayao Miyazaki, this cinematic masterpiece weaves a mesmerizing tale of a young boy's journey through the shadows of World War II, in search of his estranged mother. Keep reading for more.

Triumph among titans: The Boy And The Heron's victory

The Boy And The Heron won the award for Best Animated Feature today at the Oscars amidst contenders just as remarkable, such as Nimona, Robot Dreams, Elemental, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Though the film's title was announced in October 2017, The Boy And The Heron had been seven years in the making due to several delays caused during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Miyazaki's decreased animation speed. The film emerged in the end as an ideal example of Hayao Miyazaki's incredible artistic ability and captivating storytelling mastery.

A journey through shadows: The Boy And The Heron's story

The Boy And The Heron follows Mahito as he embarks on a surreal journey into a world where the boundaries between the living and the dead blur in the wake of his mother's tragic death and his father's remarriage. Rooted deeply in Miyazaki's own childhood experiences, the screenplay delves into themes of adolescence, spirit, and navigating a landscape marred by conflict and sorrow. The film also draws some inspiration from the pages of How Do You Live? by Genzaburō Yoshino, though the movie itself has an entirely different plot not related to the novel.

Hayao Miyazaki began storyboarding for this feature-length project in July 2016, and official production of The Boy And The Heron commenced in May 2017. The film ended up transcending mere storytelling, immersing viewers in a realm where fantasy and reality intertwine seamlessly and had critics and audiences alike enraptured by the film's ethereal charm. The Guardian's chief film critic, Peter Bradshaw, hailed it “a mysterious and charming fantasy that circles back to Miyazaki’s classic themes of childhood pain and grief.”

Oscars and beyond: Miyazaki's retirement speculation dispelled

With a career adorned with accolades, including a prior Oscar win for Spirited Away in 2003, 83-year-old Hayao Miyazaki’s creative genius continues to captivate audiences across the globe. When Miyazaki's retirement announcement came about in September 2013, many fans were devastated. Luckily, after working on the 2018 short film Boro the Caterpillar, Miyazaki reversed this decision, though speculation continued to swirl.

Such murmurs were swiftly dispelled, however, by Studio Ghibli's vice-president, Junichi Nishioka, when he affirmed the director's unwavering commitment to his craft, stating that he is “already coming into the office with new ideas.” Miyazaki's impact on the world of animation will continue to endure for generations to come, as seen from the latest movie’s success.

