The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Anime: New Trailer OUT; Cast, Plot & More to Know

The much-anticipated release of The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Anime is around the corner. And in a bid to promote the anime ahead of its release, the makers have released a brand-new trailer for it. Along with this, additional cast details are also in the public domain. Here is all you need to know about the new outing.

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Anime: New Trailer OUT

It was through the official website of the anime that The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Anime brought out a new trailer. The 53-second video gives a brief into the world of the main character and the obstacles that she is set to face here. Along with this, we are also presented with the display of magic and sparkles.

You can catch up with the new promotional video right here:

Cast and Staff Updates

As updated on the official website of the series, here are the names of all the team working on the show so far:

Cast:

Shinichiro Miki as the Cat Familiar Mariya Ise as Hibana Kagari Hikaru Midorikawa as the Bird Familiar

Staff:

Director: Akiyo Ohashi Script/ Series Composition: Yuniko Ayana Character Designer: Haruko Iizuka Music Composer: MAYUKO

As more of people are credited for working on the series, we will be sure to update this section accordingly.

What is The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Anime About?

In the original story, we come to meet Byakuya, the protagonist of the story. What we come to know of her is that the girl is a jinxed magical girl who has been tasked with defending against the Evil Organization's invasion. However, in her way is Mira.

The antagonist is the titular lieutenant who is also involved in a complicated love angle with the main character. Both feelings and magic are involved in the dynamic as Byakuya navigates through the dilemma of choosing between love and loyalty.

As the story progresses, there is adventure, magic, and chaos that unfolds over time. It will be interesting to see what comes ahead in the story. All the latest updates will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for intel like this.

