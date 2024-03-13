The Witch And The Beast Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Ashgan and Guideau embarked on a mission to rescue Helga in the previous The Witch And the Beast episode. Despite their efforts, they found themselves entangled in a web of manipulation orchestrated by the Executioner, with Helga's life hanging in the balance. Keep reading to find out more about The Witch And the Beast Episode 9’s release date, what to expect from it, where to watch it, and a recap of the previous episode.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 9: Release date and where to watch

The Witch and the Beast Episode 9 is scheduled to air on March 15, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan with new episodes released weekly on Fridays. Following its Japanese broadcast, the episode will be available for global audiences to watch on Crunchyroll and other platforms, although specific release times may vary. Additionally, viewers can find it on various other streaming services like Bilibili Global, iQIYI, and Aniplus in selected regions.

What to expect in The Witch and the Beast Episode 9?

The Witch and the Beast Episode 9 will be titled The Witch and the Demon Sword: Final Act. The episode will likely cover Chapters 20 to 21 of the manga, where we can anticipate Helga's transformation into her ultimate form following the kiss with Guideau. With her newfound power, she might confront the Demon Sword's monstrous manifestation head-on, determined to put an end to its rampage.

Advertisement

As the battle picks up in The Witch and the Beast Episode 9, Guideau and Ashaf may join forces to support Helga, utilizing their skills and knowledge to strategize against the formidable foe. Additionally, we may witness further revelations about the Demon Sword's origins and the extent of its destructive capabilities. The episode is likely to conclude the Demon Sword case, offering a resolution to the intense conflict that has unfolded thus far in the series.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 8 recap

In The Witch and the Beast Episode 8, Ashgan is determined to rescue Helga immediately, but Guideau explains they can't fly, so they opt to find Ashaf first. They locate Ashaf, half-frozen but alive, and he begins healing Cugat, recognizing his potential as an ally. Ashaf suspects someone may be controlling Cugat during his battle, given his restrained fighting style.

Guideau reveals the events at the tower, acknowledging that hiding the sword is futile due to its allure. As they prepare for battle, the Executioner arrives with officers and Helga, controlled by the Demon Hand Ishlingen. Despite the Executioner's power, Helga manages to resist momentarily, allowing a brief escape attempt.

The Executioner manipulates the situation, causing chaos and revealing Helga's control. He unsheathes the Demon Sword, intending to harness its power with the heart of a witch. The unleashed sword transforms into a monstrous being, posing a threat to all.

Advertisement

Amidst the turmoil, Ashaf reassures Helga of her chance for revenge, leading Guideau to fulfill her wish with a kiss. The Witch and the Beast Episode 8 concluded with the Demon Sword's awakening, leaving Helga emotionally distraught yet determined to confront the unfolding chaos.

Find out more about The Witch and the Beast as you keep up with Pinkvilla.