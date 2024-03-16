Tragic Accident Claims Manga Creator Yū Asai's Life, Leaves Husband Motoyuki Asai Hospitalized

Trigger Warning: The below article contains language that some readers may find triggering.

Manga artist Motoyuki Asai, renowned for his creations like Famicom Rocky, was involved in a devastating traffic accident alongside his wife, fellow manga creator Yū Asai. The accident tragically resulted in Yū's passing away on March 6. The news was conveyed through a statement on Motoyuki Asai's social media account, provided by a close relative, disclosing Motoyuki's severe injuries, which include fractures. Funeral arrangements for Yū were discreetly conducted among close family members, marking a somber farewell.

Family's public announcement

Through Yū's social media platform, a heartfelt message was shared by their relatives, expressing apologies for the abrupt news. The statement revealed that both Motoyuki Asai and Yū Asai were victims of the traffic collision on March 2. While Motoyuki suffered significant injuries, including fractures, Yū's medical journey, despite earnest efforts, concluded tragically on March 6.

The above tweet roughly translates to:

Apologies for the sudden announcement.

We are relatives of Motoyuki Asai and Yū Asai.

On March 2nd, both were involved in a traffic accident. Motoyuki Asai sustained severe injuries including fractures, while despite dedicated treatment, Yū Asai passed away on March 6th.

Concerning Motoyuki's health and recovery

An update on Motoyuki's condition was provided by the family member, stating that he remains hospitalized, indicating a prolonged recovery process. The message conveyed appreciation for the ongoing support and assured further updates when feasible, acknowledging the collective concern and care during this challenging period.

The above post roughly translates to:

Regarding Motoyuki Asai's condition, he is currently hospitalized, and it appears that a considerable amount of time will be needed for his recovery. We will provide further updates when we are able to do so, and we sincerely appreciate your support for him during this time.

Motoyuki Asai's artistic journey

Motoyuki Asai embarked on his illustrious manga career in 1984 with the introduction of Magnum Taishō in a special edition of Coro Coro Comics magazine. The subsequent year marked the serialization of Famicom Rocky within the same publication, capturing significant acclaim. Collaborating under the pseudonym 'Yū Asai,' Motoyuki and Yū embarked on creative ventures, contributing works such as Hoshi no Kazu dake Dakishimete and Kimagure Short Cut to the manga landscape.