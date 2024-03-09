Tarako, the voice behind the main character in the anime Chibi Maruko-chan, has passed away at 63, her agency confirmed.

Tarako had been unwell since the beginning of the year but continued working until her passing. Her family released reports about the demise of the legendary artist. The official statement from Television stated that, "Tarako 's health has deteriorated since the beginning of this year. Until recently, she was participating in the dubbing. Anyway, it happened so suddenly, I don't know what happened."

Born in Gunma, Japan, in 1960, Tarako Isono was a well-known voice actress, having worked on popular anime like Hunter x Hunter, Inuyasha, Trigun: Stampede, Urusei Yatsura, and many more.

She portrayed the character Maruko for an impressive 34 years after being selected by Momoko Sakura, the manga's creator. The TV series, which began airing in 1990, was a big hit in Japan, with one of the highest audience shares for an anime series. Tarako's career started with a role in Urusei Yatsura in 1981, created by Rumiko Takahashi.

Her family revealed her passing in a letter to Fuji Television, mentioning her declining health since the start of the year. The cause of her death remains undisclosed. In a 2023 interview, Tarako expressed acceptance of death, saying "I'm no longer afraid of death. When I go to heaven, I'll be able to see my parents, my dog, and my cat. I'll also meet my friends who have become angels." She continued, "Don't wear mourning clothes. Just wear the clothes you would normally wear when meeting someone."

How did Tarako got her nickname?

Tarako's nickname, derived from her childhood speech, stuck with her throughout her life. Besides voice acting, she was involved in theater and founded a theater group called "Waku Produce." The anime "Chibi Maruko-chan" depicted the daily lives of Maruko, her family, and friends in Shizuoka during the mid-1970s. Created by Momoko Sakura, the series gained popularity not only in Japan but also in other Asian countries like China.

Before her iconic role in Chibi Maruko-chan, Tarako voiced characters in anime series like Mezon Ikkoku and Urusei Yatsura in the 1980s. Apart from her work in the entertainment industry, she was also a singer-songwriter, actor, and narrator for TV programs. Her contributions to anime and entertainment will be remembered fondly by fans worldwide.

