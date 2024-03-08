One Piece Episode 1097 Manga Spoilers: Dr. Vegapunk And The Nomi-Nomi No Mi

With the introduction of another Dr. Vegapunk in One Piece's Egghead Island Arc, fans are eagerly anticipating the revelation of this new clone's identity and his connection to the other Vegapunks. As the release of One Piece Episode 1097 approaches on Sunday, March 10, 2024, excitement among fans is reaching its peak. Here are the manga spoilers for One Piece Episode 1097 and a recap of the preceding episode.

One Piece Episode 1097: SPOILERS From The Manga

One Piece Episode 1097 will continue where the previous episode left off and adapt the last pages of One Piece Chapter 1066 to Chapter 1067. In One Piece Episode 1097, Bonney will confront Dr. Vegapunk about the striking change in his appearance since their last encounter. Vegapunk casually explains that he cut his head, leaving Bonney incredulous. He will reveal that he consumed the Nomi Nomi no Mi, a Paramecia Devil Fruit, which enables his brain to store vast amounts of knowledge, leading to its continuous growth. Despite being a genius from birth, the Devil Fruit further augmented his intellectual capabilities.

Chopper and Luffy are amazed by Vegapunk's explanation, while Luffy's question about Vegapunk becoming stupid after cutting his head irritates the scientist. Vegapunk explains the complex mechanism by which his brain functions, with an apple antenna transmitting information to his brain located within a giant egg named Punk Records. Each satellite clone of Vegapunk contains copies of his personality, enhancing his productivity.

Vegapunk envisions Punk Records as a global knowledge repository accessible to people worldwide, fostering scientific advancement. However, Bonney's anger flares as she accuses Vegapunk of sacrificing morality for science, reminiscent of her father, Bartholomew Kuma. She demands Vegapunk return Kuma to his original state, but Vegapunk reveals that her beam saber, a supposed failed product, attracts insects, causing Bonney to faint.

As Vegapunk shifts the discussion to his Artificial Devil Fruit experiment and an ancient robot, Luffy inquires about a large robot they found. Vegapunk reveals its history of attacking Mary Geoise 200 years ago, raising questions about its origin and purpose. Meanwhile, on the Labophase, the crew learns about the ancient robot and its connection to Lilith's Vegaforce-01.

Amidst these revelations, CP0's arrival off the island's coast signals impending danger, while Kuma's mysterious movements on Momoiro Island will intrigue the Revolutionary Army in One Piece Episode 1097.

One Piece Episode 1096 recap

In One Piece Episode 1096, Shaka engages Sanji's group in a thought-provoking discussion about his theory concerning the advanced ancient kingdom and its connection to the Void Century. Drawing from archaeological findings near Egghead Island, Shaka posits that this kingdom played a pivotal role during the enigmatic Void Century, ultimately meeting its demise at the hands of the twenty kingdoms that later formed the World Government. To eradicate any remnants of the kingdom and its ideologies from history, the World Government enforced a ban on studying the Void Century, resulting in a century-long gap in recorded history.

Linking these historical events to the tragic Ohara Incident, Shaka suggests that the devastating Buster Call on Ohara was ordered because scholars dared to investigate the secrets of the Void Century. Moved by the dedication of the scholars, who sacrificed their lives to preserve the writings from the burning Tree of Knowledge, Robin is overcome with emotion, shedding tears at their bravery and sacrifice. Shaka concludes his narrative by revealing his encounter with the discarded books in a lake on Ohara, indicating the scholars' valiant efforts to safeguard their knowledge.

Meanwhile, in the Fabiriophase junkyard, Luffy and Chopper stumble upon a mysterious robot and attempt to activate it, only to be met with failure. Their efforts are interrupted by an explosion-like force caused by an old man who had attempted to warp to the location but became stuck halfway inside the robot. After freeing the man, identified as the original Dr. Vegapunk, Luffy learns to use his DOM boots, granting him the ability to hover in midair. As the episode unfolds, the mysteries surrounding Egghead Island and its ancient secrets continue to unravel, promising an intriguing journey for both the Straw Hat crew and viewers alike.

