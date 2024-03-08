8 Best Works of Akira Toriyama Apart From Dragon Ball Ft. Sand Land, Dragon Quest & More

Akira Toriyama, the genius behind the legendary Dragon Ball series, has a treasure trove of captivating works beyond Goku and his adventures. From charming manga to iconic video game designs, Toriyama's creativity knows no bounds. As the world mourns the passing of the legendary artist, here are some of the works from the mangaka that shall be remembered for years and years to come. Let's delve into some of his best works that showcase his versatility and artistic brilliance.

8. Cowa!

Cowa! may be one of Toriyama's lesser-known series, but it's a delightful gem worth exploring. This whimsical tale follows a trio of monsters on a quest to save their friends by obtaining medicine. Packed with childlike humor and enchanting charm, Cowa! offers a light-hearted yet engaging read suitable for all ages.

7. Sand Land

In Sand Land, Toriyama paints a dystopian world where water is a precious commodity controlled by a tyrannical king. Amidst this parched landscape, readers follow the adventures of a demon prince and his companions as they strive to find a new water source. With its mature themes and distinctive character designs, Sand Land showcases Toriyama's storytelling prowess beyond the realm of Dragon Ball.

6. Tobal (No. 1 & 2)

While Toriyama is celebrated for his manga, his artistic flair extends to the realm of video games. Tobal No. 1 & 2 feature characters designed by Toriyama, adding his signature style to the world of gaming. Though not as widely recognized as Dragon Ball, these games stand as a testament to Toriyama's influence across different mediums.

5. Blue Dragon

In collaboration with Hironobu Sakaguchi, the mastermind behind Final Fantasy, Toriyama lent his artistic talents to the role-playing game Blue Dragon. Players embark on a journey with five children who harness the power of their shadows to battle formidable foes. Toriyama's character designs inject a unique charm into this classic JRPG adventure.

4. Jaco the Galactic Patrolman

Jaco the Galactic Patrolman offers a glimpse into the universe preceding the events of Dragon Ball. Follow the titular character, Jaco, as he teams up with unlikely allies to protect Earth from alien threats. This short manga serves as a prelude to the Dragon Ball saga, showcasing Toriyama's ability to craft captivating narratives across different timelines.

3. Dr. Slump

Before Dragon Ball, there was Dr. Slump, the series that catapulted Toriyama to fame. Set in the whimsical Penguin Village, the manga chronicles the misadventures of a young robot girl named Arale and her creator. With its zany humor and eccentric cast of characters, Dr. Slump remains a timeless classic in Toriyama's repertoire.

2. Chrono Trigger

Widely regarded as one of the greatest video games of all time, Chrono Trigger boasts Toriyama's iconic character designs. Collaborating with industry titans, Toriyama contributed his artistic genius to this timeless RPG masterpiece. Each character's unique design adds depth to the game's rich narrative, cementing Toriyama's legacy in the gaming world.

1. Dragon Quest

Topping our list is Dragon Quest, the iconic RPG franchise synonymous with Toriyama's artistry. From its inception, Toriyama has lent his talents to design characters and monsters that define the series' charm. His imaginative creations, such as the lovable slime, have become synonymous with the Dragon Quest universe, solidifying Toriyama's status as a legend in the gaming industry.

This concludes the list of some of the most popular works of Akira Toriyama. More updates like this will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for updates like this!

