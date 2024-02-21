Are Squid Game's English language remake reports untrue? OTT platform's CEO comments

Squid Game is a global hit drama which was released in 2021. It set several records and won multiple awards. The popular drama has been confirmed for a second season which is scheduled to release in 2024. There has also been a reality series based on it, Squid Game: The Challenge. Recent reports suggested that an American version of the drama is in the making which will be created by David Fincher. Netflix's CEO commented on the situation.

Squid Game's English remake rumors unture

According to reports by TheInSnider, the popular Korean drama Squid Game will be remade in the English language by David Fincher. It was reported that David Fincher has agreed to re-create and create the South Korean hit and that he is 'quietly working' on the project. The account also mentioned that the remake is most likely to happen.

Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos attended an event on February 16 at Centropolis in Jongno-gu, Seoul. He rubbished the reports and said, "That's just a rumor" and added, "Korea first". Fans of the drama raised their concern and voiced that there is no need to re-make a drama which was released just two years ago. Many expressed their dissatisfaction over the fact that the second season is not even out yet and an English language version is already in progress. On the other hand, some also expressed excitement over David Fincher who is known for his projects like Gone Girl, Fight Club and more would be undertaking the project.

More about Squid Game

The drama series Squid Game was released in September 2021 and has marked two years since. Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game that is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk and stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Anupam Tripathi. Squid Game Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024.

The second season will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG member T.O.P and more.

