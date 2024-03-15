Squid Game's Oh Young Soo convicted of sexual misconduct; receives 2 years probation and 8 months prison sentence

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault

Oh Young Soo, famous for his role in Netflix's"Squid Game, is set to serve a prison sentence following a sexual harassment case against him. South Korean prosecutors sought a one-year jail term, and now the court has issued the final verdict in the case.

Oh Young Soo found guilty; faces charges

The Seongnam Branch of Suwon District Court has found Oh Young Soo guilty of forcible molestation in a recent report. As a result, the Squid Game star has been sentenced to 8 months in prison along with 2 years of probation during the first trial. Additionally, the veteran actor will undergo a sexual violence treatment program. After the sentencing hearing that day, Oh Young Soo briefly responded to a reporter's question by saying "Yes" when asked if he had any plans to appeal.

This case stems from an incident in 2017 when the 79-year-old actor made headlines for inappropriate physical contact. The complaint was initially filed in 2021, but authorities chose not to pursue it at the time. However, the woman (actress who is not identified) objected, leading to the case being raised with the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office. The woman alleged that during a theater tour, Oh Young Soo groped and kissed her on the cheek without her consent.

The charge carried a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years or a fine of up to 15 million South Korean won. However, prosecutors announced last month that they would seek a one-year sentence and an employment ban if he were to be convicted.

Just a few months before facing charges, Oh Young Soo made history by becoming the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Player No. 001 in Squid Game. The show, a dystopian drama about individuals risking their lives in a secretive contest for wealth, also earned him a nomination for a 2022 Emmy. Notably, Squid Game remains the most-watched series ever on Netflix.

More about Oh Young Soo

Oh Young Soo has been notably excluded from the cast for Season 2 of Squid Game, set for release this year. Additionally, the country’s Culture Ministry has ceased airing a government commercial featuring him.

Moreover, he will not be featured in the upcoming film titled Big Family, directed by South Korean director Woo Seok Yang. The film portrays the story of an elderly grandfather who owns a dumpling restaurant, focusing on the heartwarming bond between him and his grandchildren. Lotte Entertainment, the film’s distribution company, announced last month that they are removing all of Oh Young Soo's scenes and reshooting them with another actor, Lee Soon Jae.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

