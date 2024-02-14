Squid Games to be remade in English by David Fincher; Fans ask 'What's the need?'

Squid Game is a global hit which took the world by storm upon its release in 2021. Since then, the show has been confirmed for a new season and there has also been a reality series based on it, Squid Game: The Challenge. There have been reports that an American version of the drama is in the making which will be created by David Fincher.

Squid Game to receive American remake by David Fincher

According to TheInSnider, the popular Korean drama Squid Game will be remade in the English language by David Fincher. It was reported that David Fincher has agreed to re-create and create the South Korean hit and that he is 'quietly working' on the project. The account also mentioned that the remake is most likely to happen.

Fans of the drama raised their concern and voiced that there is no need to re-make a drama which was released just two years ago. Many expressed their dissatisfaction over the fact that the second season is not even out yet and an English language version is already in progress. On the other hand, some also expressed excitement over David Fincher who is known for his projects like Gone Girl, Fight Club and more would be undertaking the project.

More about Squid Game

The drama series Squid Game was released in September 2021 and has marked two years since. Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game that is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk and stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Anupam Tripathi. Squid Game Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024.

The second season will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG member T.O.P and more.

