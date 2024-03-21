10 must-watch movies like Squid Game: Time to Hunt, The Thieves

Squid Game is a global hit drama which was released in 2021. It set several records and won multiple awards. The popular drama has been confirmed for a second season which is scheduled to release in 2024. There has also been a reality series based on it, Squid Game: The Challenge. Movies like Squid Game with survival and themes of money chase are many. Films like Closed School, The Roundup, The Wailing and more feature similar themes like Squid Games. Here is a list of films which are similar to Squid Games.

Best survival thriller movies like Squid Game

The Wailing

The popular film The Wailing is an interesting piece which tells the story of a mystery that starts spreading in a village after a stranger comes to the village. A policeman gets involved with the case as he needs to save his daughter.

Time to Hunt

Time to Hunt is set in a parallel universe in which South Korea goes through a financial crisis, a group of friends who are surrounded by poverty decide to take matters into their own hands and lead a fulfilling life. Things get rough when they are chased by a pursuer. Lee Je Hoon, Ahn Jae Hong, Choi Woo Shik, Park Jung Min and Park Hae Soo take the main roles in the drama.

Close School

Closed School is a horror which tells the story of a group of high school friends who wake up after an accident. They find themselves in a shattered school they once attended. The film was released in 2019. It stars Seo Do Hyeon, Yoo Soo and Cheon Yi Seul. The action horror is written and directed by Yeon Sang Ho.

Seoul Station

Seol Station is an animated horror film which was released in 2016. A classic zombie apocalypse story, in which various groups of people try to survive a zombie apocalypse. Ryu Seung Ryong Shim Eun Kyung, Lee Joon, Jang Hyuk Jin and Lee Sang Hee lent their voice to this film.

The Outlaws

The 2017 film The Outlaws also received a sequel, The Roundup which was released in 2022. The movie revolves around the rivalry between two gangs which becomes a war and leads to bloodshed. It stars Ma Dong Seok and Yoon Kye Sang.

Smugglers

Released in 2023, the action film is set in a small village in the 1970s. In this small and peaceful village, two women get caught up in a smuggling case. The stakes get high as the story progresses. Kin Hye Su, Lee Do Goon and Jo In Sung take on the main roles.

I Saw the Devil

I Saw the Devil tells the story of the daughter of a retired police officer who falls victim to a psychopath murderer. Her fiance is an underground agent and takes it upon himself to find the killer and get his revenge even if it means that he himself will have to become the villain. The 2010 film stars Lee Byung Hun and Choi Min Shik.

The Swindlers

Hyun Bin and Yoo Ji Tae starrer 2017 film The Swindlers is a story of two people who are very different but come together to achieve a common goal. Despite their differences, they start working together to catch one of the world’s most legendary con man.

Cold Eyes

Cold Eyes was released in 2013. The crime thriller stars Sol Kyung Gu, Jung Woo Sung Han Hyo Joo and Lee Jung Ho. A special surveillance police team work together to get their hands on a gang of ruthless bank robbers.

The Thieves

Kim Yoon Seok, Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae, Kim Hye Su, Jun Ji Hyun and Simon Yam feature in The Thieves. A group of thieves prepare for a heist in a Macau casino to get their hands on an expensive diamond. But the heist is planned by someone unreliable.

More about Squid Game

The drama series Squid Game was released in September 2021 and has marked two years since. Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game that is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk and stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Anupam Tripathi. Squid Game Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024. The second season will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG member T.O.P and more.

Recent reports suggested that the popular Korean drama Squid Game will be remade in the English language by David Fincher. It was reported that David Fincher has agreed to re-create and create the South Korean hit and that he is 'quietly working' on the project. Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos attended an event on February 16 at Centropolis in Jongno-gu, Seoul. He rubbished the reports and said, "That's just a rumor" and added, "Korea first".

As fans eagerly await the release of the second season, they can give these movies like Squid Game a try.

