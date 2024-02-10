Squid Game: The Challenge contestant reveals BTS' V as motivation for participation; 'Competing for Taehyung's heart'

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, inadvertently inspired a contestant on Squid Game: The Challenge. Flawless Kevin confessed that after seeing V cosplay as a Squid Game character during a BTS concert, he auditioned for the show.

How BTS’ V inspired Squid Game: The Challenge participant

BTS' V, continues to leave an indelible mark on fans worldwide. The impact of his playful homage to the popular series Squid Game during BTS' 2021 concert resonates in unexpected ways.

A contestant on the British reality show Squid Game: The Challenge, self-proclaimed influencer Flawless Kevin, confessed to auditioning for the competition after witnessing V's Squid Game cosplay. In a humorous revelation, Kevin shared, “The real reason why I signed up for Squid Game. My fellow cast mates may have been competing for $4.56 million, but I was competing for Taehyung’s heart."

V's surprise appearance at the Permission to Dance On Stage concert in a full-fledged Squid Game guard costume stirred a frenzy online. His charismatic performance, complete with the iconic red tracksuit and black mask, showcased V's fun-loving personality. The moment went viral, amassing millions of views and solidifying V's reputation as a social media powerhouse capable of breaking the internet with a single costume change.

All you need to know about Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge, a British reality competition series inspired by the South Korean drama, has gained immense popularity since its international release on Netflix. With 456 contestants vying for a record-breaking US$4.56 million prize, the show became the top English-language program on Netflix for several consecutive weeks. Achieving 20.5 million views in its first week and a total of over 224 million hours watched within the first 21 days, the series received overwhelming viewer engagement.

Due to its tremendous success, Netflix announced a second season order on December 6, 2023, ahead of the first season's finale. The unique premise and intense gameplay captivated audiences, making Squid Game: The Challenge a global sensation and setting the stage for its continued impact in the reality TV landscape.

