‘Are you ready for it?’: BTS’ Jungkook drops D-1 announcement for upcoming solo documentary I AM STILL; Watch

BTS’ Jungkookn will soon be releasing his first-ever solo documentary film titled I AM STILL and has revealed a new D-1 clip increasing anticipation for the new release. Jungkook in the new D-1 clip for I AM STILL is seen asking fans “Are you ready for it?”

On September 17, 2024, just one day before Jungkook’s upcoming highly anticipated release of his solo documentary I AM STILL, a new countdown D-1 clip was revealed.

In the new D-1 clip, Jungkook begins by greeting ARMYs (BTS’ official fandom) and reveals that his solo documentary is finally “being released tomorrow.” He further adds that the movie will show the production process of his solo debut album GOLDEN and asks “Are you ready for it?”

Watch Jungkook’s D-1 clip for the solo documentary I AM STILL here:

Jungkook also known by his full name Jeon Jungkook is a noted K-pop icon and youngest member of the iconic boy band BTS. He is currently enlisted in the military along with other group members except for the oldest Jin who was discharged this June.

In other news, V and Jungkook filed for a 90 million KRW defamation lawsuit against malicious YouTuber Sojang who has been known to spread false misinformation about idols and artists.

Jungkook released his solo debut album GOLDEN on November 3, 20243, alongside a breathtaking music video for the lead track Standing Next To You. The album featured a total of 11 songs including the past releases of the BTS member namely 3D and Seven.

Jungkook officially released his first solo single Seven featuring the American rapper Latto in two versions: Explicit and Clean on July 14, 2023. The song created history later by becoming the fastest song in history to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. Seven also debuted at number 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global 200 Excl. US charts making Jungkook the first Korean soloist to simultaneously top all three charts.

Jungkook most recently released the special single Never Let Go to mark BTS’ debut anniversary week, popularly known as FESTA 2024.

