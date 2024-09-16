When BLACKPINK’s Jisoo declared herself as Hyeri’s ‘stalker’ for a funny reason; Know why

Jisoo, the popular BLACKPINK member and actress has been best friends with the famed actress Hyeri for a long time. Once Jisoo had declared that she was her BFF Hyeri’s ‘stalker’ for a hilarious reason. The actress BFF duo have been known to cheer for each other time and again.

It all happened when Jisoo of BLACKPINK appeared as a guest on the first episode of Hyeri’s hit web talk show Hyell’s Club on January 5, 2024. The duo had a lot of conversations during the show which gave fans a greater peek into the BFF side of both actresses.

As soon as Jisoo entered the set and was welcomed by Hyeri, the Reply 1988 actress complemented the BLACKPINK member and asked why she looked that pretty. The Snowdrop actress asked, “I’ve changed, right?” when Hyeri said yes.

To explain this, Hyeri went on to share that they both go to the same salon and they were together two hours ago. The Moonshine actress further added that she and Jisoo go to many same places like “salon, pilates class, dermatology clinic, aesthetic shop, scalp care clinic…”

Funnily enough, on this note, Jisoo declared “I am a stalker of her” making everyone laugh with her quick wit. Hence, Jisoo and Hyeri proved that they were the kind of BFFs who do everything together.

It was funny to note that the Reply 1988 actress even titled the episode of Hyell’s Club “My stalker appeared on my talk show.”

Watch BLACKPINK’s Jisoo declaring that she is Hyeri’s ‘stalker’ here:

Jisoo further noted that since Hyeri tries everything and then chooses, she just follows her recommendations. Hyeri added that because they share everything, “we get to meet each other every day.”

Watch BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and her BFF Hyeri’s full conversation below:

Jisoo also known by her full name Kim Jisoo is a sensational K-pop idol and member of the iconic girl group BLACKPINK. She made her solo debut by releasing her single album ME on March 31, 2023.

Jisoo made her acting debut with the K-drama The Producers and landed her first leading role in Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In. She is set to lead the zombie thriller Newtopia alongside Park Jeong Min.

