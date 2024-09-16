JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL film to release in India on September 20; Know details of BTS' maknae's solo documentary

BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook, is ready to captivate fans worldwide with his much anticipated solo documentary JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, announced in August. This isn’t just a typical music documentary, but a profound cinematic journey that follows the youngest BTS member as he carves out his individual identity while staying connected to the group that made him a global sensation.

Filmed over eight months, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL offers a behind-the-scenes look at Jungkook’s creative process and the emotional highs and lows he experienced while crafting his debut solo album GOLDEN. The documentary promises to be an intimate portrait of Jungkook’s evolution as an artist, featuring footage of his meticulous preparation, his vulnerability, and his dedication to delivering perfection.

Through this documentary fans are expected to witness how Jungkook overcame personal and professional challenges, emerging as a global solo sensation while still honoring his roots with BTS. For those who have followed his journey from the very beginning, this documentary will offer an unprecedented look at the man behind the music.

Meanwhile, watch the trailer for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL here;

Global ticket sales for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL opened on August 21, with screenings starting worldwide on September 18. Indian ARMYs won’t have to wait much longer, as the documentary is set to hit PVR cinemas across the country on September 20. Tickets can be booked via PVR cinemas’ official website under the Coming Soon section. Given the film’s limited screenings, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on this unique and transformative story of Jungkook’s solo journey.

Furthermore, to build excitement ahead of the film’s release, a special photo zone event was launched at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Korea on September 4, running through October 1. The event has become a must-visit site for ARMYs, featuring posters, trailers, and heartfelt messages from Jungkook himself. Visitors can also immerse themselves in the experience with a dedicated selfie zone, giving them the opportunity to capture commemorative moments with the backdrop of the maknae’s upcoming documentary.

For fans, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL offers a chance to see the star in a new light; one that reveals his determination, passion, and personal growth. Don’t miss this cinematic celebration of Jungkook’s journey to finding his solo voice!

