HYBE staffers allegedly get caught ridiculing BTS' Jungkook after his Instagram posts supporting NewJeans

Employees of HYBE have been accused of mocking BTS’ Jungkook. On September 14, Jungkook shared a photo of his pet dog Bam on his Instagram account @bowwow_bam, with the caption, “Artists are not guilty,” accompanied by five heart emojis that matched the colors used by NewJeans in their promotions.

Following speculation, it was confirmed that Jungkook's Instagram post was intended to show support for his younger juniors, NewJeans. Recently, a post and comments related to Jungkook’s supportive gesture have circulated online. These were sourced from the BLIND app, a messaging forum used by verified company employees.

A post by a HYBE-verified employee on the BLIND app featured a screenshot of Jungkook’s Instagram post, with the caption “um.” The comments that followed expressed frustration with the situation, with several directed at Jungkook. Some of the comments implied that he doesn’t care about the company’s employees and included direct insults.

The discovery of this post has left fans outraged, particularly because several comments appeared to directly insult Jungkook. In response, fans have been actively demanding action against the employees involved, sending numerous emails to the company about the issue. Additionally, several hashtags and trends supporting Jungkook have emerged as fans rally to show their support.

Recently, a new controversy emerged after BTS’ Jungkook was accused of supporting NewJeans amid their dispute with HYBE. While many fans have praised him for his stance, others have criticized him for it. Following the viral spread of his Instagram post, BIGHIT MUSIC briefly confirmed Jungkook's stance, which intensified the controversy. The agency has now emphasized that it was Jungkook himself who confirmed his alleged support for the group through his Instagram post.

According to Korean media outlet Edaily, BIGHIT MUSIC responded to the controversy by stating, “The response we gave to the media regarding Jungkook’s post yesterday was based on information confirmed by the artist himself.” They added, “We want to clarify we do not arbitrarily interpret or disclose the intent behind what the artist posts on social media on our own.” However, HYBE also noted that they are unable to reveal the subject or object of the caption Jungkook wrote on his Instagram post.

While many fans believe that Jungkook, who entered the industry as a teenager himself, resonates with the ongoing situation of the NewJeans members, others have criticized him for his apparent support. Additionally, the timing of his post—shared just a few days after the girl group’s unexpected YouTube live—has fueled further speculation and debate.

