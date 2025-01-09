ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo in talks to join Go Min Si for writer duo Hong Sisters' next project after Can This Love Be Translated?

ASTRO member and True Beauty star Cha Eun Woo recently received an offer of the lead role in an untitled K-drama written by the Hong Sisters, as per a January 9 media report. However, the actor has not yet confirmed whether he will be a part of the project. He is currently in the discussion stage regarding the drama offer.

As per reports, Cha Eun Woo is positively reviewing the offer, and in case he accepts the drama role, he will be making for a fresh on-screen pair alongside Go Min Si. The reports of both the actors receiving the lead roles were out today, January 9. Following that, Go Min Si's agency, Mystic Story's official statement, said, "Go Min Si will appear in the Hong Sisters’ new project. She is currently preparing for filming." However, they did not reveal any other details regarding her role or specific filming time period.

While Go Min Si's agency confirmed the actress joining the Hong Sisters project, there hasn't been any response from Cha Eun Woo's side. The ASTRO member, who debuted in 2016, is a well-known K-pop idol who has also been active in the acting sphere. His visuals and dramas like True Beauty (2020-21) and Gangnam Beauty (2018) gained him not just domestic but also international fame. Although mostly known as a rom-com star, he proved his acting improvement through his different roles in Wonderland World (2024) and Island (2022-23). It will be interesting to see him with Go Min Si in the Hong Sisters' upcoming drama if he decides to join it.

Go Min Si impressed viewers with her bold roles in The Frog and Sweet Home 2 last year. Since then, anticipation regarding her next project has persisted. Although nothing about the drama is known as of yet, the fact that Hong Sisters are its screenwriters is enough to spark excitement among fans.

The Hong Sisters, composed of Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, delivered a string of hit K-dramas such as You're Beautiful, My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, The Greatest Love, Hotel Del Luna, and Alchemy of Souls. Their latest work is the upcoming Netflix rom-com Can This Love Be Translated?, featuring Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung in lead roles.

