Go Min Si offered lead role in Alchemy of Souls writers Hong Sisters' next project Hotel del Luna 2? Agency clarifies rumors

The Frog and Sweet Home star Go Min Si recently received an offer for the lead role in a yet-to-be-titled K-drama written by the Hong Sisters, according to a January 9 media report. On the same day, Go Min Si's agency, Mystic Story, confirmed that she will be joining the project. However, they declined to disclose further details about her role or the specific filming schedule.

The drama was initially speculated to be Hotel del Luna 2. However, it has been confirmed that these rumors are baseless, and the unnamed work is an entirely new drama. The project is expected to feature a bold female lead, as the first choice for the role is Go Min Si , who impressed audiences with her rugged characters in The Frog and Sweet Home 2 last year.

The drama may also explore an entirely different genre, giving the actress an opportunity to take on something new. However, aside from the involvement of the Hong Sisters as screenwriters, no other details about the drama have been revealed yet.

The Hong Sisters, consisting of Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran are a renowned name in the South Korean entertainment industry. They have solidified their status in the K-drama sphere with their successful projects like– You’re Beautiful, My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, The Greatest Love, Hotel Del Luna, and Alchemy of Souls. They are also credited as star-makers for launching several K-drama actors and giving them the opportunity to showcase their talent to the public.

The screenwriter duo's latest work is the upcoming Netflix series, Can This Love Be Translated? This rom-com starring Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung in lead roles, is about two people with very different love languages, leading to misunderstandings and frustrations. Directed by Yoo Young Eun, this K-drama is to air in the first half of 2025. After wrapping up Can This Love Be Translated?, the Hong Sisters are already working on their next.

