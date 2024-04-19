ASTRO’s Jinjin releases heartfelt duet single Fly with Moonbin on one-year anniversary of latter’s passing; Watch

ASTRO's leader, Jinjin, has unveiled an emotional tribute on the first anniversary of the passing of their cherished member, Moonbin. Titled Fly, the special single is a duet penned and composed by Jinjin, a collaboration crafted alongside Moonbin before his untimely departure.

Today, on April 19, 2024, fans commemorate the enduring legacy of Moonbin, a beloved presence within ASTRO.

On the solemn occasion of April 19th, marking the one-year anniversary of ASTRO's Moonbin's passing, ASTRO's leader Jinjin has unveiled a heartfelt tribute. Titled Fly, the song features Moonbin's voice, serving as a poignant reminder of his presence within the group.

ASTRO’s Jinjin’s Fly featuring late member Moonbin

Accompanying the release is an emotional music video, depicting Jinjin standing by the sea, holding a bouquet of daffodils—a symbol of rebirth and new beginnings. Through Fly, Jinjin articulates his longing for Moonbin and the yearning to hear his voice once more. This collaborative effort between Jinjin and Moonbin stands as a meaningful gift to fans, carrying the cherished essence of Moonbin's voice.

The release of the previously unheard song has stirred even deeper feelings of longing for Moonbin among fans. Jinjin's involvement in both the production and lyrics of Fly adds a personal touch, making it a heartfelt gift for those missing Moonbin's presence. It's noteworthy that Moonbin also collaborated with Jinjin on this song, amplifying its significance and its release after the idol's tragic passing.

The inclusion of dandelions in the music video holds additional meaning. On April 11, 2023, Moonbin shared a photo of a dandelion on ASTRO's official Twitter account, expressing his excitement upon encountering the flower. In his caption, he remarked about dandelion seeds riding the wind and spreading far and wide. This revelation unveiled a special connection between dandelions and ASTRO, as well as Moonbin himself.

Dandelions symbolize the sun, moon, and stars at various stages of their cycle, mirroring the symbolism cherished by both ASTRO and their fandom, AROHAs. Therefore, the presence of dandelions in the music video adds layers of significance, deepening the emotional resonance of the song and its visual representation.

In addition to the symbolic significance of dandelions, another flower featured in the music video holds profound meaning. The dwarf delphinium, known as the birth flower for April 19th, carries a heartfelt message of "I'll make you happy."

Watch the music video below-

ASTRO’s Sanha shares the song Fly on his story

ASTRO member Sanha took to his Instagram to share the poignant song, tagging both Moonbin and Jinjin. In the caption, he expressed admiration, writing, "Our hyungs are so cool," and included a link to the song with another caption “Even if I fall the first time, I get back up”.

Moonbin was a cherished South Korean singer, actor, and dancer under Fantagio, who endeared himself to fans through his work with ASTRO and its sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha. The idol remains beloved and today fans celebrate his legacy while remembering him with love.

